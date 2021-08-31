Ivory White Harley-Davidson AOR Has 120-Spoke Wheels, Fat Boy Looks Vintage

Back in the early 1990s, Harley-Davidson introduced the Fat Boy cruiser, a Softail that has enchanted riders and custom shops alike, no matter the versions it was made in since. And rightfully so, as a bike allegedly named after the two bombs dropped over Japan during the Second World War (Fat Man and Little Boy) could be nothing less than explosive.
With over 30 years having passed over it, the Fat Boy family got to use all of the most recent engines Harley had on the market over the past few decades, from the Evolution, through the Twin Cam, and now to the Milwaukee-Eight. But despite the older versions being a bit outdated, their appeal doesn’t seem to wane one bit.
Take this example here. Initially a 2007 Fat Boy, hence part of the generation that was powered by Twin Cam engines, it got severely – and effectively – modified by Japanese custom shop Bad Land to look entirely different from stock, while maintaining the Fat Boy backbone that makes the two-wheeler what it is.
The project was completed in 2019, and it’s officially called AOR Diners for one reason or another. It’s rocking a wealth of Bad Land-made body parts (especially the front and rear fenders) that make it look both like a post-war vintage Harley, yet modern at the same time.
The build is the usual mesh of Bad Land bits (handlebar, air cleaner, exhaust, seat base) and pieces coming from other shops, like Ken’s Factory, from where the mirror, grip, and engine cam cover were sourced.
Some of the most exciting elements on this build are the 120-spoke wheels fitted on it, sized 18 inches front and 17 inches rear, and wearing Avon rubber.
Bad Land, as usual, does not say how much the AOR cost to put together.
