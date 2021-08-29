2017 Harley-Davidson Road King Gets Fat and Dark, Looks Almost Vintage

There are presently no less than 13 motorcycles available for the American market in Harley-Davidson’s Grand American Touring Range, from the Electra Glide to the CVO. However, for one reason or another, the Road King really stands out in this select crowd.
The Road King line was born in 1994, with the American company behind it trying to bring back on the two-wheeler some design cues of the 1960s, especially when it comes to the shape of the front end. Since then, not much has changed in terms of looks, and a 2021 Road King for instance, described by Harley as a “stripped-down highway legend with classic chrome styling and modern touring performance,” sells from $19,499.
That’s probably a hell of a lot less than the total price of this thing here, a 2017 Road Glide so heavily modified that it looks to have been transported into our time from some dark Harley-Davidson past. Sadly, we don’t know the exact price of the monstrosity as its maker, Russian shop Box39, never tells, but that’s not stopping us from admiring the work.
The build was completed last year and, aside from the light-devouring black that wraps all around the body, it packs a host of other changes that make it significantly different than a stock Road King.
The wheels haven’t changed size from stock, but now come in a solid design, probably of Box39’s own making, and wrapped in Metzeler Marathon Ultra tires. We get an air ride suspension to control the ride’s distance from the ground, and custom, massive fenders of the wheels to give the build a very retro look.
The massive, dark appearance of the build is enhanced by extended fuel tank, the huge headlamp fitted up front, and by the custom seat waiting at the rear. The handlebar position has changed as well, and there is no longer a windscreen there to protect the rider from the elements.
