Harley-Davidson Piombo Looks Like an Extremely Heavy Breakout From the Future

Try as you might, you won’t find a Breakout model for the 2021 model year in the Harley-Davidson cruiser portfolio for the U.S. market. The American bike maker still list the 2020 version as being available, for a price of $20,499, but if you want a brand new, 2021-branded two-wheeler of this kind, Europe is the place to go.
It is also in Europe where you’ll probably find the highest number of modified Breakouts, because the custom garages there seem to have a real soft spot for this type of cruiser. Germany, of course, is at the top of the list in this respect, but other nations, like Russia, do not fall behind.
We mentioned Russia because that’s where this custom build we have here was born. It’s called Piombo, which is the Italian word for lead, and it is the work of a custom shop that goes by the name Box39.
We’ve featured the Russians before, but mostly we’ve got to see their ideas when it comes to customizing V-Rods. That type of bike however only allows one so many changes, and if you ask us, it is this Breakout that stands as a testimony to Box39’s talent.
The bike started of as a 2018 Breakout, and work on it ended one year later. Given how Box39 is a wheel manufacturer first and foremost, these bits were of course the first ones to be changed, and they are now custom-made bits measuring 21 inches front and 18 inches rear.
The wheels sit underneath custom fenders, with the front one so tiny you can barely see it. Above this tiny fender floats the bike’s seat, as the shop went for a suspended solution for the build. Up front, the wheel is supported by the fork which is wrapped in a very fat and muscular-looking set of panels. In fact, panels were fitted elsewhere on the build as well, making it look like a suited Breakout, ready to take on the roads of a not-so-distant future.
Performance-wise, we are not told if anything has changed, but we do see a new exhaust system in place.
Box39 does not say how much it cost the owner of this bike, which is one of the most radical interpretations of a Breakout we’ve seen in a long time, to have it put together.
