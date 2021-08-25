Harley-Davidson Road Force 3.0 Is One Expensive Fat Boy, Worth Every Cent

Our trek through the world of custom motorcycles took us far and wide these past few months, and we’ve uncovered a wealth of less known Harley-Davidson motorcycles remade in shops as far as Japan and Russia. But if you missed the good-old, European custom Fat Boy, than this bike is the one for you.
It’s called Road Force 3.0, and it is the work on German custom shop Thunderbike, one of the most active garages of its kind in the world, with hundreds of unique bikes already on the planet's roads.
The bike started life as a regular Fat Boy, but once it got in the hand of the garage’s crew, it completely changed its appearance, stance, and even performance and feel. In all, more than 30 custom elements, big and small, have been used to make this thing unlike any other. And that shows, price wise, as these extra elements are worth over 15,000 euros ($17,600) – and that does not include the base bike, paint job, exhaust system, man hours…
The bike now rides on custom wheels, larger than the stock 18 inchers it came with, coming in at 23 and 21 inches front and rear, respectively. Each are nestled under custom fenders, with the rear one been made of steel and supporting the bike’s rear lights – this piece alone costs 999 euros ($1,170).
The most expensive bit (you can find the full list here) is the single-sided swingarm, which costs in Thunderbike’s shop $4,990 euros ($5,850). But the most spectacular is the paint job, of course, the work of Thunderbike’s usual partner in this field, Kruse Design, hues so perfectly balanced it kind of makes all the money spent on customizing this thing worth while.
Mechanically, the Fat Boy retains its stock Harley engine, only that it now breathes through a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust.
The Road Force 3.0 was presented by Thunderbike at the beginning of July. We are not being told what roads it has been traveling since.
