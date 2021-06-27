Harley-Davidson Zoso Blood No. 2 Is a Japanese-Style American Motorcycle

“Based in Yokohama, Japan, we specialize in the fine customization of HD. Passion NO Compromise.” This is how a shop going by the name Bad Land describes itself, and the journey we are starting today through the world of the custom bikes it creates will surely reveal if that’s so or not.
Japan is the place from where some of the world’s largest carmakers and bike makers come from, but also a place of peculiar taste in vehicles. Its custom scene is unlike any other in the world, like most other things Japanese do.
When it comes to motorcycles, the country is not exactly heaven, but not something to be discounted either. The two-wheeler market ate up over 90,000 bikes in the first quarter of the year, and Honda led the way with almost half of that, followed by Yamaha and Suzuki.
Harley-Davidson is the single foreign bike maker that registered a decrease in the first quarter, according to Motorcycles Data. Maybe if all of the American products looked like this thing here, things would be different.
It’s called the Zoso Blood No. 2, was made last year (the first one dates back to 2012), and it’s a Bad Land-customized 2019 Fat Boy. Like all other projects of its kind everywhere in the world, it retains the Milwaukee-Eight it came from the factory with but is adorned with a number of custom parts that make it stand out.
The bike rides on stainless 18-inch front and 15-inch rear wheels shod in Firestone and Avon tires, respectively. Springer forks, ape handlebars, as well as custom grip, rocket cover, cam cover, and air cleaner are also on board. Bad Land itself is responsible for making the meter dash, seat base cover, rear fender, and exhaust system.
The shop does not say how much the motorcycle cost to make.
When it comes to motorcycles, the country is not exactly heaven, but not something to be discounted either. The two-wheeler market ate up over 90,000 bikes in the first quarter of the year, and Honda led the way with almost half of that, followed by Yamaha and Suzuki.
Harley-Davidson is the single foreign bike maker that registered a decrease in the first quarter, according to Motorcycles Data. Maybe if all of the American products looked like this thing here, things would be different.
It’s called the Zoso Blood No. 2, was made last year (the first one dates back to 2012), and it’s a Bad Land-customized 2019 Fat Boy. Like all other projects of its kind everywhere in the world, it retains the Milwaukee-Eight it came from the factory with but is adorned with a number of custom parts that make it stand out.
The bike rides on stainless 18-inch front and 15-inch rear wheels shod in Firestone and Avon tires, respectively. Springer forks, ape handlebars, as well as custom grip, rocket cover, cam cover, and air cleaner are also on board. Bad Land itself is responsible for making the meter dash, seat base cover, rear fender, and exhaust system.
The shop does not say how much the motorcycle cost to make.