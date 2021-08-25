2020 BMW M850i Coupe Goes for Top Speed Run on Highway, Begs for Limiter Removal

BMW limits the top speed of its production cars to 155 mph (250 km/h), just like its German rivals at Audi and Mercedes-Benz do with their models. Even their performance-oriented variants do the same, but that does not mean that the vehicles could not go faster if their electronic limiters were removed.
A German YouTube channel focused on filming various cars accelerating towards their top speed on the Autobahn posted a video of a 2020 BMW M850i xDrive Coupe that does exactly that. As you can see in the video below, the German model has no trouble repeatedly reaching its rated top speed, and it could go faster if it were not capped by its electronic limiter.
Naturally, tuning companies offer services like these, and some BMW M models can be ordered with the M Driver Package. The latter bumps the electronic speed limiter up to 280 km/h, but it is usually reserved for cars made by the M division. Regardless, tuners can take care of that aspect for non-M cars from BMW that can handle that task.
The G15 BMW M850i Coupe comes with a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 unit that will provide 530 horsepower at 5,500 RPMs. It comes with 553 lb.-ft. of torque (750 Nm), which is available between 1,800 and 4,600 RPMs. The eight-speed automatic transmission is also standard, as is the xDrive all-wheel-drive system.
The German coupe can sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.7 seconds, which is a great result for a vehicle that weighs 4,478 pounds (2,031 kg). Tuners at AC Schnitzer managed to squeeze 611 hp out of the BMW V8 unit with fully homologated parts. Unfortunately, the tuning company has not specified the new top speed of the resulting model.
There is a G-Power tuning kit for the BMW M850i that can bump power to 670 hp and cut the 0-100 km/h (62 mph) time to just 3.1 seconds. That version of the M850i can reach 320 km/h (198 mph) after its limiter is removed.
