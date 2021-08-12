autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Travel Month  
Car reviews:
 

Harley-Davidson Black Soul Is So Dark Not Even Light Seems to Escape It

Home > News > Custom Bikes
12 Aug 2021, 11:25 UTC ·
“We have a lot of black motorcycles rolling off the lot. But rarely has this color scheme been pulled through as consistently as it has been here.” That’s what German custom shop Thunderbike has to say about this custom Harley-Davidson Breakout.
16 photos
Harley-Davidson Black SoulHarley-Davidson Black SoulHarley-Davidson Black SoulHarley-Davidson Black SoulHarley-Davidson Black SoulHarley-Davidson Black SoulHarley-Davidson Black SoulHarley-Davidson Black SoulHarley-Davidson Black SoulHarley-Davidson Black SoulHarley-Davidson Black SoulHarley-Davidson Black SoulHarley-Davidson Black SoulHarley-Davidson Black SoulHarley-Davidson Black Soul
If you ask us, after extensively covering what Thunderbike has been doing over the past few years, that statement is spot on. And it doesn’t take more than a quick look to know that is so.

What you’re looking at is one of Thunderbike’s more recent builds, based on a Breakout, one of the favorite platforms of the shop. It has been modified for one of the garage's customers using almost 30 aftermarket parts.

The motorcycle was remade using the usual complement of new and modified bits. Whereas the mechanical elements, like say the Milwaukee-Eight engine, were left overall unchanged, they were improved a bit, with the addition of an exhaust system from Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde, or an in-house made air suspension.

The motorcycle sports a custom, stretched aluminum fuel tank, a nose spoiler, custom fenders front and rear (the rear one with integrated lighting), and Metzeler tires to make the connection to the road – full list of added parts can be found at this link.

Tying them all together in a nice package is a black-as-night paint that was applied all over, from the tip of the exhaust pipes all the way to the front wheel. And it looks so black that it makes one feel not even light can escape its clutches.

Like all other builds made by Thunderbike, this one is not cheap either. The added parts alone are worth over 11,000 euros, which would be over $13,000 at today’s exchange rates. We are not being told how much the paint on the thing cost, but whatever the sum, it adds on top of the $13k.
Harley-Davidson Black Soul Harley-Davidson breakout Harley-Davidson Thunderbike V-twin
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories