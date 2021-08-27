Harley-Davidson V-Rod Flaunts Brutal Rear Wheel, Front One Isn’t Too Shabby Either

Unlike cars, which are a bit trickier to be brought to custom status, motorcycles may appear a bit easier to modify. After all, in the view of some, all one has to do is slap on some new, possibly bigger wheels on the thing, massage the fuel tank and exhaust system a bit, and there you have it, instant custom.
But the reality is much different and, just like with cars, most of the time a lot of work goes into coming up with just the right combination of elements to make a two-wheeler not only unique, but also capable of sending the right message across, whatever that message is.
Because Russians are a no-nonsense people, whatever comes out of the country must scream power and an unwillingness to compromise, and that’s exactly what this heavily modified 2012 V-Rod sends across.
The build, called Onik, is the work of a shop that goes by the name Box39, a group that specialized over the years in coming up with insane builds based on Harley-Davidson’s now defunct line of muscle motorcycles.
And they also specialize in making custom wheels, as the insane bits fitted on the Onik, just like the ones fielded by their other projects, are made in-house, and not sourced from a third-party garage.
Rather small in size for a custom V-Rod (we’re used with 20+ inchers, whereas these ones are 18 inches front and 17 inches rear), the wheels are on the extreme side of things, design-wise, and the rear one especially makes this American two-wheeler look particularly appealing.
Described by the shop as being a Harley-Davidson V-Rod in brutal form, the Onik, which boasts a number of other changes meant to go with the rims, was put together back in 2020, but we have no info on what roads those insane wheels presently spin on.
