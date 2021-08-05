Harley-Davidson Vinci Is the Perfect Green Rival for the Indian Scout Dragon

American bike maker Harley-Davidson is responsible for many great motorcycles made over the past century, and some of these machines were so successful that they even gave birth to new words we use on a daily basis. And this massive influence the company always had can be seen even today in the custom projects being born all over the world, who almost always retain the Harley-Davidson words in the name, regardless of how extreme they are.
One of the words Harley-Davidson made famous (and trademarked) is Softail. That’s generally used to describe a two-wheeler with rear suspension, but hidden from sight in order to make it look like a hardtail. And Harley has plenty of those in its portfolio.
The thing you’re looking at is a Softail too, one born in 2007 and completely remade a decade later by a Russian custom shop called Box39. We’ve featured its work before, but we must admit, this one, christened Harley-Davidson Vinci by its makers, is up there at the top of our list in terms of cool factor.
The build, whose main body parts, including the custom fuel tank made of aluminum, is wrapped in one of the most beautiful shades of green we’ve ever seen on a motorcycle, and a perfect foe for the Indian Scout Bobber Dragon we've seen not long ago. Made to look perfect by the droplets of water sprayed all over it during the photoshoot (check the gallery for more), the green is offset by the blackness of, well, pretty much everything else.
Box39 went insane when making this thing, and created in its own shop or sourced elsewhere no less than 22 parts, ranging from minor ones like footrests and ending with the exhaust system. The most exciting ones, aside from the fuel tank, are the wheels fitted on the Harley, sized 23 inches front and 21 inches rear and, like pretty much all other Box39 builds, made in-house.
We are not being told if there are any changes in the performance levels of the bike, nor are we informed on how much the thing cost to put together.
