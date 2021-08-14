Orange on This Harley-Davidson V-Rod Can’t Hold a Candle to the Custom Wheels

There was a time, not long ago, when Harley-Davidson wanted a piece of the muscle bike segment action, and gave birth to mighty V-twin racing street custom, or VRSC. The family was successful enough for a while, and Milwaukee made several versions of it, including the V-Rod, before discontinuing production.
The V-Rod would be the muscle Harley motorcycle that gave birth to the family and, after it died, became one of the favorite bikes to modify in the books of shops across the world. Europeans seem to have a special soft spot for the model, and some have dedicated entire lineups to this particular model.
Russia-based Box39 is one of those shops. Most recently, their passion for all things V-Rod comes down to the Giotto family of custom builds, but that passion had to start somewhere. Digging through their relatively short history (these guys have been around for about ten years), and through their past work, we’ve come across this here, unnamed and orange V-Rod that seems to one of their earlier such projects.
As far as custom builds are concerned, this particular one doesn’t really rock our world. We get the usual custom bits here and there, but other than that, nothing really catches the eye, not even the orange on the body, a color not unlike we've seen before. Until the said eye falls on the custom wheels on this thing.
Sized 21 inches front and 18 inches rear, the wheels, like many other fitted by Box39 on their builds, have been made to look this way in-house by the Russians themselves, with the shop bragging about being able to make unique such parts, “from the smallest to thirty-inch monster.“
And they kind of nailed it with these ones as, for what it’s worth, the wheels are what make this particular V-Rod noticeable in a world filled with similar builds.
Sadly, Box39 does not say how much a pair of such wheels cost to make.
