Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Keeps It Simple and Effective

As impressive as it might have been during the years it was made, the Harley-Davidson V-Rod seems to be even more so now, four years or so after production ended. And by that we don’t mean this motorcycle has somehow attained collector status, but we talk about the many custom projects, based on the two-wheeler, that have come to light since then.
For one reason or another, the muscle bike made by Harley is the recipient of a great amount of attention from custom shops. And we’re not talking about the American garages, who usually focus on some other type of Harley, but the ones based in Europe, from the heart of the continent, Germany, to its Russian outskirts.
It is in that easternmost part of the region where entire families of customized V-Rods have been born. And by families we mean tens of such motorcycles transformed into better versions of themselves not by means of some extensive custom work, but through the careful blend of rarer paint schemes, unique wheels, and from time to time a touch of other custom bits and pieces. Simple and effective things, that is
The V-Rod you’re looking at is one of the builds handled by Russian shop Box39. It looks just as imposing as all other projects of its kind, riding on a 19-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear one, sitting on an air suspension system, and wearing a contrasting paint scheme meant to draw attention to its modified status.
Finished in 2018, the bike stands, like most other Box39 builds, proof of what these Russians can do in their shop when it comes to custom motorcycle wheels – these guys have their own workshop where they can create “from the smallest to thirty-inch monster” pieces, to the specifications of the customer.
In this case, they went for a five-spoke design, not their most complicated work, but effective enough to give this particular V-Rod a unique look. Sadly, we are not being told how much the V-Rod, wheels and all, cost transform into this thing here.
