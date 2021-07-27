Harley-Davidson Softail Goes for Simple Colors, Nails Clean Look

Not long ago, in our search for custom motorcycles worth talking about, we stumbled across a Russian shop that goes by the name Box39. They’re about 10 years old, and have a clear passion for the Milwaukee V-Rods, to which they’ve dedicated an entire family called Giotto.
We’ve talked about quite a number of Giottos to date, but we thought we should try something different this time. We’re still in the Box39 world, of course, only this time we’re not seeing a V-Rod, but a Softail. Or, what’s left of it.
What you’re looking at is Box39’s “first serious project, built in garages,” as they say. It’s based on a 2001 Softail, and work on it ended in 2013. The completed build is, of course, very different from what Harley offered and, if you ask us, one of the most interesting such projects.
The bike is called Serb, and goes for a smooth white and grey look that makes it impossible to miss. Up front, there’s an intricately designed 23-inch white wheel, hidden underneath a tiny fender. Same goes for the rear, only this time we’re getting 20 inches and a much wider Metzeller (the same brand is used up front) tire.
In between the wheels there’s an extended frame that holds Harley’s Twin Cam 88 engine, painted in the same colors used for the rest of the bike. We are not being told anything about the engine’s performance.
The two-wheeler has a number of exciting elements attached to it, such as the pointy headlight and equally sharp exhaust, two elements that add to the thing’s uniqueness.
As said, the Serb came to be almost a decade ago, and we have no information on what happened to it since or, on an unrelated note, how much it cost to put together.
