Harley-Davidson Nazareth Is What Happens to Night Trains in Japan

Geographically speaking, the term Nazareth stands for the largest city in Northern Israel, one presently mostly inhabited by Arab citizens. Historically, it stands for the city where one of Christianity’s most important figures, Jesus, allegedly spent his childhood. In the motorcycle-making industry, it means absolutely nothing. Or, it meant, as that is about to change.
The two-wheeler you’re looking at is called Nazareth too. It was born back in 2007 as a stock as a Harley-Davidson Night Train, only to be recently transformed into an Euro-style low and long two-wheeler that looks nothing like the donor machine.
Responsible for the build is Japanese custom shop Bad Land, which spared no expense when it comes to radically altering this thing. The motorcycle's frame was modified to accommodate the host of other changes, even if, as far as we can tell, the engine remains the stock one, albeit with a few aftermarket goodies on them.
The bike rides on massive wheels, sized 23 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear. To stay true to the European theme, the wheels are sourced from German shop No Limit Customs, and are wrapped in Avon tires.
Bad Land itself is responsible, aside from putting the entire thing together, for making and fitting onto the bike a wealth of custom parts, including the headlight, handlebar, front and rear fenders, fuel tank, and girder fork.
The engine and rocker covers, mirrors, and LED signal lights come from Ken’s Factory, while Brembo and Misumi were in charge of supplying bits for the braking system.
As said, the engine seems to remain the stock one, only that it now breathes through a custom Bad Land exhaust system, and is tied to an equally unique oil tank.
Bad Land does not say why the name Nazareth was chosen for this particular build, nor are we given any info on how much it cost to put together.
Responsible for the build is Japanese custom shop Bad Land, which spared no expense when it comes to radically altering this thing. The motorcycle's frame was modified to accommodate the host of other changes, even if, as far as we can tell, the engine remains the stock one, albeit with a few aftermarket goodies on them.
The bike rides on massive wheels, sized 23 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear. To stay true to the European theme, the wheels are sourced from German shop No Limit Customs, and are wrapped in Avon tires.
Bad Land itself is responsible, aside from putting the entire thing together, for making and fitting onto the bike a wealth of custom parts, including the headlight, handlebar, front and rear fenders, fuel tank, and girder fork.
The engine and rocker covers, mirrors, and LED signal lights come from Ken’s Factory, while Brembo and Misumi were in charge of supplying bits for the braking system.
As said, the engine seems to remain the stock one, only that it now breathes through a custom Bad Land exhaust system, and is tied to an equally unique oil tank.
Bad Land does not say why the name Nazareth was chosen for this particular build, nor are we given any info on how much it cost to put together.