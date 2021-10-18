1996 Harley-Davidson DS Gride Is a Unique Custom, Someone’s Very Ornate Ride

The world of custom motorcycles is a very exciting one, with countless shops across the world trying their hand at giving two-wheelers fresh new looks. Sadly, as far as Harleys are concerned, the majority of these projects are based on relatively modern V-Rods, Breakouts, or Fat Boys and, to be honest, one gets a little tired of those from time to time.
So when something like this 1996 FL Evo comes along, it’s poised to catch the eye. Especially considering it has long left its stock look behind and was converted into the beautiful machine by the hand of the guys over at Bad Land.
As usual when it comes to their builds, the Japanese seem to have cut no corners in giving the bike an entirely new look and a new purpose in life. Called in this new form Shishigaya DS Gride, it seems to stand as a statement of what money and imagination can do when they come together.
Bad Land is responsible for the overall design of the bike, but also contributed some in-house-made parts, like the high handlebar, fenders (have a closer look in the gallery to the rear one, as it’s a true beauty), and very long and perfectly straight exhaust.
The wheels sitting under those curved fenders are of TTS make and sized 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear. They are enhanced by Performance Machines calipers and a Rick’s Motorcycles brake rotor, with this shop also supplying the belt pulley.
The DS Gride is one of Bad Land’s more recent builds, but just as with all the others from this shop we’ve featured over the past few months, it’s impossible to estimate (and the shop does not say) how much it cost to put together. We also have no info on what roads this thing is now spinning its wheels on, but we bet it turns quite the number of heads no matter where that is.
