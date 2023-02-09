Jeep Celebrates the 20th Anniversary of the Wrangler Rubicon With Two Special Editions

Until the introduction of the Xtreme Recon Package, the Rubicon was the ultimate off-road specification of the Jeep Wrangler. Named after the famed trail in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, the Rubicon was introduced a little over two decades ago, back during the summer of 2002.
The 2003 model year Jeep Wrangler Rubicon flaunts air-actuated Dana 44 locking axles fore and aft, a Rock-Trac NV241 transfer case boasting a 4:1 ratio, Goodyear MTR 16-inch tires measuring 245/75 at every corner, 16-inch alloys with a five-spoke motif, and beefy rocker guards.
Unleashed today in Windy City, the 2023 Wrangler Rubicon 4xe 20th Anniversary Edition and 2023 Wrangler Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary Edition celebrate the storied nameplate that elevated the Wrangler to new heights all those years ago. During the press conference for these special editions, Jeep numero uno Jim Morrison highlighted that the Rubicon wouldn’t have been possible without the input of a certain group of Jeep engineers.
The off-road enthusiasts who made up the “Lunatic Fringe” put their own money on the line to birth the Rubicon. The suits weren’t really convinced by their creation, but nevertheless, they said yes. Expected to sell 3,000 units in the first year, after which sales would take a nosedive, the Rubicon sold like hotcakes right off the bat. More than 30 percent of Wranglers sold in recent years were specified in Rubicon attire, which goes to show that Wrangler and Rubicon is a match made in heaven.
Jeep vernacular. These goodies are joined by an anniversary swing gate plaque and shifter medallion, as well as all-weather slush mats.
33-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires wrapped around 17- by 7.5-inch beadlock wheels are standard, as is an 83-piece tool kit with a canvas bag. The half-inch suspension lift delivers 32 inches of water fording and 11.2 inches of ground clearance. A Gorilla glass windshield is featured as well, for extra peace of mind.
The extensive list of equipment continues with steel bumpers, a triple hoop grille guard, an integrated off-road camera, and AUX switches. As for the finishing touches, those are the heavy-duty rock sliders, red leather instrument panel bolster, and red-and-black leather seats.
HEMI V8-engined Wrangler needs 4.5 seconds from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour).
The anniversary decals of the 392 are finished in bronze. As part of the Xtreme Recon Package, this fellow is equipped with a tire relocation kit, wheel flare extensions, a jack spacer, hinge gate reinforcement, 4.56 rear axle ratio, 17- by 8-inch beadlock-capable wheels, as well as 35-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 chunksters.
Both anniversary editions can be further improved with an upfit from American Expedition Vehicles. Limited to 20 units, the Rubicon 20th Anniversary Level II upfit adds 37-inch tires, a Warn winch, and loads of American Expedition Vehicles equipment. So much equipment that the upfit carries an MSRP of $21,983 for the 4x4 and $20,135 for the Rubicon 392 sans the logistics charge.
