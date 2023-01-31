2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Dyno Run Ends With 562 RWHP, Torque Galore

The question is, does it really matter? More specifically, does it really matter the Raptor R is down on both power and torque compared to the Ram TRX? For some people, it does. But for many others, it’s rightfully considered a you-know-what-measuring contest that’s just irrelevant.
The crankshaft numbers for the DOHC-engined Raptor R are 700 ponies at 6,650 revolutions per minute and 640 pound-feet (868 Nm) at 4,250 revolutions per minute. Over at Ram, the HEMI-engined TRX makes 702 horsepower at 6,100 revolutions per minute and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) at 4,800 revolutions per minute. It’s way too close to even matter, although the Ram 1500 TRX is faster in the quarter mile.
The F-150 Raptor R, however, excels off the beaten path. It has better everything in this regard, starting with 37-inch T/A KO2s from BFGoodrich as opposed to 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory ATs. The Ford’s highlight features include electronically controlled variable compression damping, 13 inches of travel up front, 14.1 inches out back, and 4.10:1 final drives compared to 3.55:1 for the cam-in-block TRX.
Texas-based tuner Hennessey Performance Engineering has recently dyno’d a brand-new Raptor R to see how much power and torque actually goes to the rear wheels. The answer is 562 ponies at 6,000 revolutions per minute and 566 pound-feet (767 Nm) at nearly 3,900 spinnies. Accounting for drivetrain losses and those gigantic rubber boots, the dune-bashing Ford did just fine. On the other hand, it didn’t do as well as the TRX.
HPE tested a stock pickup in February 2021, which laid down 584 horsepower at 5,800 revolutions per minute and 571 pound-feet (774 Nm) at 4,400 revolutions per minute. One can only imagine the Mopar crowd laughing their heads off in light of these rear-wheel numbers, but as mentioned earlier, acting childish is not the answer. Instead of taking sides, we should be thankful that we’re living in a day and age where it’s possible to buy two off-road pickups with 700 horsepower on deck.
Increasingly stringent fuel economy and emission standards will ultimately kill off these magnificent beasts, leaving us with another kind of magnificent beast that isn't quite as loud as either of the above. Yours truly is - of course - referring to the likes of the GMC Hummer EV.
Duncan Aldred, the global vice president of Buick and GMC, recently threw shade at Ford and Ram, calling them ordinary in comparison to the all-electric truck from the brand he represents. The way the Hummer EV accelerates isn’t for the faint of heart, and the Crab Walk feature is properly something unique in this segment, at least for the time being.
But on the other hand, will Duncan’s kids remember a truck that can be driven diagonally, a truck that goes fast while making Star Trek-like noises? Compared to the intoxicating supercharger whine of a fossil-fuel pickup truck and the strong smell of high-octane dinosaur juice, they might not remember the Hummer EV as well as the Raptor R and TRX.
