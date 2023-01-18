Battery-Electric Jeep Avenger Opens for Pre-Order in the UK With Up to 248-Mile Range

More on this:

1 American SUV Wins "Car of the Year 2023" Award in Europe, You Can't Get It in the US

2 Jeep's First Full-Electric SUV, the Avenger, Is Finally Available to Order

3 Jeep Avenger Electric Crossover Plugs Into the Heart of Paris, Gasoline Model Announced

4 Electric 2023 Jeep Avenger Unveiled in Its Prime Market, Launch Edition on the Table

5 Jeep Reveals Aggressive EV Plan Featuring Four New Models