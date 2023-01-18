Battery-Electric Jeep Avenger Opens for Pre-Order in the UK With Up to 248-Mile Range

Having recently won the 2023 European Car of the Year award, the Jeep Avenger can now be pre-ordered on the right side of the pond, with the company accepting deposits for the 1st Edition.
Details surrounding the availability in each country of the Jeep Avenger 1st Edition are unknown yet, but the model has an on-the-road price of £36,500 ($44,660) in the United Kingdom, and it brings several comfort, safety, and technology features.
Available in one of three colors, the Sun, Volcano, and Graphite, each one with a contrasting black roof, the Avenger 1st Edition has rear privacy windows, and rides on 18-inch alloys. Things such as the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, DAB radio, voice recognition, wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones, and keyless entry & go are offered at no extra cost.
Speaking of things that come standard on the first battery-electric Jeep, these also include the 360-degree parking sensors, and 180-degree reversing camera. An auto-dimming rearview mirror, together with the electric tailgate, rain-sensing wipers, traffic sign recognition with intelligent speed assist, and blind spot monitor are on deck as well. The model features Level 2 semi-autonomous driving, thanks to the adaptive cruise control with lane centering and traffic jam assist, thus making the daily commute more pleasant.
Drivers can choose between six different modes, and each one does the obvious. These comprise the Normal, Eco, Sport, Snow, Mud, and Sand, and are part of the Selec-Terrain system. Hill descent control is also included, and the Avenger is said to have “outstanding approach and departure angles” for a car in this segment, as well as a good ground clearance for the occasional venturing off the beaten path. A class-leading feature, according to Jeep, is the rear cargo area.
The model is equipped with a CCS 2 socket (Combined Charging System Type 2), which supports fast charging at up to 100 kW. This enables the 0 to 80% recharge in a little over 30 minutes, and after plugging it in for just 5 minutes, it will get 28 miles (45 km) of driving. With the battery fully juiced up, it has a total autonomy of up to 248 miles (399 km) on the WLTP cycle.
Sharing its eCMP construction with other small electric SUVs made by Stellantis, including the Peugeot e-2008, DS 3 E-Tense, and Opel Mokka-e, the Jeep Avenger uses an electric motor, fed by a 54 kWh battery pack mounted under front and rear seats, and central tunnel, that drives the front wheels, and delivers 154 hp (156 ps/115 kW) and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm) of torque.
The order book for the rest of the lineup will open this June, and the battery-electric model will be joined by ICE versions.
Available in one of three colors, the Sun, Volcano, and Graphite, each one with a contrasting black roof, the Avenger 1st Edition has rear privacy windows, and rides on 18-inch alloys. Things such as the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, DAB radio, voice recognition, wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones, and keyless entry & go are offered at no extra cost.
Speaking of things that come standard on the first battery-electric Jeep, these also include the 360-degree parking sensors, and 180-degree reversing camera. An auto-dimming rearview mirror, together with the electric tailgate, rain-sensing wipers, traffic sign recognition with intelligent speed assist, and blind spot monitor are on deck as well. The model features Level 2 semi-autonomous driving, thanks to the adaptive cruise control with lane centering and traffic jam assist, thus making the daily commute more pleasant.
Drivers can choose between six different modes, and each one does the obvious. These comprise the Normal, Eco, Sport, Snow, Mud, and Sand, and are part of the Selec-Terrain system. Hill descent control is also included, and the Avenger is said to have “outstanding approach and departure angles” for a car in this segment, as well as a good ground clearance for the occasional venturing off the beaten path. A class-leading feature, according to Jeep, is the rear cargo area.
The model is equipped with a CCS 2 socket (Combined Charging System Type 2), which supports fast charging at up to 100 kW. This enables the 0 to 80% recharge in a little over 30 minutes, and after plugging it in for just 5 minutes, it will get 28 miles (45 km) of driving. With the battery fully juiced up, it has a total autonomy of up to 248 miles (399 km) on the WLTP cycle.
Sharing its eCMP construction with other small electric SUVs made by Stellantis, including the Peugeot e-2008, DS 3 E-Tense, and Opel Mokka-e, the Jeep Avenger uses an electric motor, fed by a 54 kWh battery pack mounted under front and rear seats, and central tunnel, that drives the front wheels, and delivers 154 hp (156 ps/115 kW) and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm) of torque.
The order book for the rest of the lineup will open this June, and the battery-electric model will be joined by ICE versions.