Jeep Avenger Electric SUV Can Also Be Had With Four Additional Trims in Europe

Unfortunately, the little yet adventurous EV remains a forbidden fruit in the United States where the smallest and cheapest SUVs and CUVs are the $24,695 Renegade and $27,285 Compass.
Produced mainly for the EV-hungry Old Continent region, the 2023 Jeep Avenger is a B-segment subcompact crossover SUV set in the American carmaker’s lineup below the rugged Renegade as the smallest vehicle offered by Jeep in Europe. Do not think it is also the cheapest, though, as the electric Jeep Avenger 1st Edition kicked off at €39,500 (around $42,382 at the current exchange rate) when order books first opened back in December 2022.
Still, Jeep is pretty adamant about boasting a successful start for the exclusive, flagship-equipped launch version of the Stellantis model that is the freshest sibling of the CMP/eCMP family. The latter also comprises known entries such as the Peugeot 208/e-2008, Opel Mokka Electric, or the DS Automobiles DS 3 Crossback E-Tense, so the Jeep brand’s first fully electric SUV is not exactly a solo outing but rather a team effort.
Recognition may be coming, though, as the Avenger is on the seven-vehicle shortlist of the ‘Car of the Year 2023’ award, and more than 10k pre-orders have been earmarked by the 1st Edition already. Now, ahead of the Brussels Motor Show apparition (the COTY results will also come on January 13th on the premises), the U.S. automaker has announced the entire Avenger range is now up for order across Europe.
The fresh little SUV will become available in exactly four trims - Avenger, Longitude, Altitude, plus Summit. And there is enough time to make up your mind about a favorite because the first deliveries are scheduled for the second quarter of the year. Pricing details are probably also coming closer to the release date, and in the meantime, Jeep wants to boast about the model’s features.
Those include the ultra-compact dimensions (4.08 meters/160.62 in. of length), ample storage capacity (380 or 355 liters for the trunk of gasoline or EV versions, which is 13.41 cu. ft. and 12.53 cu. ft.), or the good EV range plus fast charging capability. Jeep also brags about 400 km (248.5 miles) on the WLTP cycle, and a 100-kW DC connection.
As for the EV Avenger grades, the base trim comes with full-LED headlights, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, plus auto A/C, HDC, Selec-Terrain, as well as connected services and various driver assistance systems. The Longitude adds stuff like 16-inch alloys, Altitude punches to 17-inch alloys, and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, while the Summit stands taller on 18s, has full LED taillights, Level 2 autonomous drive, and many more.
Last, but not least, the Jeep Avenger – both ICE and EV – will be available with seven exterior colors (Snow, Volcano, Ruby, Sun, Lake, Granite, Stone), dual-tone liveries (solely with a Volcano roof and only on upper-level trims), five different packages, plus a myriad of exclusive accessories across four different areas - Infotainment & Functionality, Driver assistance, Style, and Comfort.
