Five-Seat Jeep Grand Cherokee Launched in Australia With Pentastar V6

The new-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee family has grown to include the five-seat models in Australia. Joining the seven-seater in the brand’s local lineup, it is available in three trim levels, packing the Pentastar V6 engine.
Kicking off the lineup is the Night Eagle, with its suede and techno leather-accented seats in black, heated first row with eight-way power adjustment, heated steering wheel, 10.1-inch Uconnect infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital dials, six-speaker audio, wireless charging pad, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This model also features automatic LED headlamps, 20-inch alloys, a single-speed active transfer case, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, active lane management, traffic sign recognition, and other safety gizmos. The premium paint and power sunroof are optional.
Sporting all of the above and adding additional gear is the Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited. Ventilated front seats, heated rear outboard seats, nine-speaker audio system, window shades on the second row, ambient LED lighting, and driver’s seat with memory setting are included here. The digital rearview mirror, auto high-beam headlamp control, 360-degree camera system, and pedestrian automatic emergency braking with cyclist detection are also mentioned by the North American auto brand that is part of Stellantis. Getting the head-up display and the dual-pane sunroof, as well as a premium paint for the exterior, means spending more money, as these are extras.
Sitting at the top of the five-seater Jeep Grand Cherokee family is the Overland. This trim level features black Nappa leather upholstery, a premium audio system with nine speakers, and improved multi-color ambient lighting. Elsewhere, it features heated first and second-row outboard seats, ventilated front seats, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, and the same infotainment system and digital instrument cluster equipping the lesser models. Automatic LED headlamps with auto high-beam control, different 20-inch alloys, proximity wake-up, and electric tailgate are also included, next to the same assortment of driving assistance gear found on the aforementioned models. The four-zone automatic climate control, ventilated rear outboard seats, 12-way power-adjustable front seats with massaging and memory functions, and premium paint are available at an extra cost.
No matter which version of the Jeep Grand Cherokee five-seat you go for, all of them use the same 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, making 210 kW (286 ps/282 hp), and working in concert with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and four-wheel drive. Pricing for the Night Eagle starts at AU$77,950 (US$55,185), and for the Limited and Overland trim levels, interested parties will have to fork out at least AU$83,950 (US$59,433), and AU$98,450 (US$69,699) respectively. The premium paint adds AU$1,750 (US$1,239) to the recommended retail price, the single-pane panoramic sunroof costs AU$3,250 (US$2,301), and the Luxury Tech Group and Off-Road Group, which are limited to the range-topping version of the vehicle, cost AU$4,500 (US$3,186) and AU$2,750 (US$1,947) respectively. Pricing excludes on-road costs and dealer delivery, and the first units will arrive in showrooms Down Under this month.
