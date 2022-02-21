Lowered Jeep Grand Cherokee L Rendering Is All About Black Accents, Looks Dark and Dreamy

The L version of the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee, where L stands for long wheelbase, went on sale last summer featuring a fresh design language, new mechanical components and onboard tech considered superior to that of its predecessor.
The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L retails from $39,220 and if you don’t mind spending “a few” extra bucks, you can get the flagship spec (Summit Reserve) for $64,395. The latter is only available with four-wheel drive.
Now, if you like black accents, the Altitude specification can be the right choice, for upwards of $42,575, but then there’s also the new Limited Black Package, unveiled by Stellantis at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show.
For an extra $1,695, this package adds a wide range of Gloss Black accents (including badging), plus you also get black roof rails and a bespoke seven-slot grille with a dark aesthetic. It looks pretty neat, especially if you also go for the white exterior for added contrast.
Those of you that would rather see the Grand Cherokee L look a little bit bespoke can always turn to various aftermarket specialists, an endeavor that could yield results such as this so-called Grand Cherokee L “Shadow Line” rendering by Kelsonik. It’s got a black grille, black roof, black accents (window surrounds, mirrors, lettering), custom wheels (also black, obviously) with yellow calipers, and a lowered suspension for a more planted appearance.
It’s a little Trackhawk-ish, if the Trackhawk was based on the long-wheelbase variant of the Grand Cherokee, that is. It certainly looks more premium than any other GCL specification, although to be fair, it doesn’t offer that much more than the previously mentioned Limited Black Package, from a visual standpoint. Besides, the latter is actually real, which is kind of a bonus if you’re an interested party.
Still, the Grand Cherokee L can certainly clean up well, if you know what you’re doing.
Now, if you like black accents, the Altitude specification can be the right choice, for upwards of $42,575, but then there’s also the new Limited Black Package, unveiled by Stellantis at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show.
For an extra $1,695, this package adds a wide range of Gloss Black accents (including badging), plus you also get black roof rails and a bespoke seven-slot grille with a dark aesthetic. It looks pretty neat, especially if you also go for the white exterior for added contrast.
Those of you that would rather see the Grand Cherokee L look a little bit bespoke can always turn to various aftermarket specialists, an endeavor that could yield results such as this so-called Grand Cherokee L “Shadow Line” rendering by Kelsonik. It’s got a black grille, black roof, black accents (window surrounds, mirrors, lettering), custom wheels (also black, obviously) with yellow calipers, and a lowered suspension for a more planted appearance.
It’s a little Trackhawk-ish, if the Trackhawk was based on the long-wheelbase variant of the Grand Cherokee, that is. It certainly looks more premium than any other GCL specification, although to be fair, it doesn’t offer that much more than the previously mentioned Limited Black Package, from a visual standpoint. Besides, the latter is actually real, which is kind of a bonus if you’re an interested party.
Still, the Grand Cherokee L can certainly clean up well, if you know what you’re doing.