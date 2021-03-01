Super Clean 1974 Jeep J10 Gladiator Is the Perfect Camper Truck

The modern Jeep Gladiator is cool and all, but it won't be as cool as its historical predecessor until the automaker offers a camper top. But life is short, so you're probably better off with an old Gladiator camper truck. Like this mint-condition 1974 Jeep J10 here.
First-generation Gladiator trucks were true workhorses, so well-maintained models don't come around very often, especially those built in the Willys and Kaiser-Jeep eras. This 1974 example, built and sold when AMC owned Jeep, is a time capsule worthy of any collector's attention. And not just because it looks pristine and shows only 83,000 miles (133,575 km) on the odo—it's also fitted with a rare camper top.
Made by Leer, the American company that will put a cap or tonneau on any truck out there, the top turns this two-tone J10 into a proper camper vehicle. It's fitted with large windows, so you'll get all the light you need, and it matches the vintage white paint on the lower body. Jeeps fitted with Leer caps commissioned by AMC are rare, too, and you probably won't find another one in this bronze over white finish.
The J10 looks pretty on the inside too. The unrestored interior looks surprisingly good, and it's a perfect match to the exterior. The dashboard, the door panels, and the seats are all finished in being and brown for 1970s two-tone goodness. A time capsule indeed!
So what's under the hood, you ask? Well, the truck is equipped with a numbers-matching 5.9-liter V8. It's the second-largest V8 offered by AMC in 1974 and delivers a solid 175 horsepower and 245 pound-feet (332 Nm) of torque. The seller claims the truck has been driven on paved roads for most of its life and has been stored in a climate-controlled garage, so it's definitely ready for new adventures.
This truck is part of the J-series family that Willys Motors originally introduced in 1962. It was produced by Kaiser-Jeep from 1963 and then by AMC from 1970. It remained in production until 1988, two years after Chrysler purchased AMC. American Motors dropped the Gladiator name in 1971, so these 1974 models are known simply as the Jeep Pickup or J10. They shared underpinnings with the even more iconic Wagoneer.
