2021 Tab 400 Teardrop Trailer Is Mindfully Filled With the Amenities of Home

3 Bellowing Hennessey Maximus Jeep Gladiator Shows It Can Also Enjoy the Tarmac

2 The Land Rover Defender Pickup Will Return and It Could Look Like This

1 850 HP Demon-Swapped Gladiator Is the Muscle Car of Jeeps, Has 40-Inch Wheels

Original-Drivetrain 1982 Jeep Gladiator Can Be More Impressive Than New Truck

The American pickup truck market is a huge one, and has been so for years now. This is why it’s a bit hard to understand why Jeep waited until 2018 to bring back such a model in its portfolio: the new Gladiator. 22 photos



Now that the new



What we have here is a truck from 1982, closer to the end of the family’s life than its beginning. It’s an original, almost unspoiled machine, with over 150,000 miles (241,000 km) shown on the odometer as proof this workhorse was not spared demanding tasks back in its day.



It does come with a fresh repaint performed close to our time, and big 35-inch Toyo off-road tires wrapped around cast-aluminum wheels. But other than that, most of the hardware on the truck is original, including the air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power brakes and power steering.



Most importantly, it still rocks the original 360ci (5.9-liter) engine topped by a 4-barrel carburetor and linked to a 4-speed manual transmission and 2-speed part-time transfer case. The engine is one of the around seven variants that were fitted inside SJs over the years, second only to the 401ci in terms of displacement.



The 1982 Jeep Gladiator SJ is listed for sale on Willys Motors introduced the original Jeep Gladiator in 1962, using the SJ Wagoneer as a basis. It wasn’t the first such machine made by Willys over the years, but it was without a doubt one of the most successful, and kept rolling off the production lines until 1987.Now that the new Gladiator is around, and still fresh on the market, people have all but forgotten about the old SJs. At least until one looking as great as the one we have here pops up, and then we’re back to remembering the good old times.What we have here is a truck from 1982, closer to the end of the family’s life than its beginning. It’s an original, almost unspoiled machine, with over 150,000 miles (241,000 km) shown on the odometer as proof this workhorse was not spared demanding tasks back in its day.It does come with a fresh repaint performed close to our time, and big 35-inch Toyo off-road tires wrapped around cast-aluminum wheels. But other than that, most of the hardware on the truck is original, including the air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power brakes and power steering.Most importantly, it still rocks the original 360ci (5.9-liter) engine topped by a 4-barrel carburetor and linked to a 4-speed manual transmission and 2-speed part-time transfer case. The engine is one of the around seven variants that were fitted inside SJs over the years, second only to the 401ci in terms of displacement.The 1982 Jeep Gladiator SJ is listed for sale on MaxMotive with an asking price of $25,500, $8k cheaper than the entry-level of the new generation Gladiator.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.