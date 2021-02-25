These Are the Coolest Pickup Truck Trim Names of All Time

Apple Car Seen as Money-Making Machine Able to Generate $50 Billion in Revenue

Most trucks are sold in various trim levels with monotonous names or abbreviations, but through history, some manufacturers ventured outside the box and came up with some catchy alternatives.



Over the years, many manufacturers have invested serious resources to change that, giving birth to some interesting names. Those helped raise the popularity of their vehicles and add to their exclusivity.



As one of the most popular vehicles on the North American continent, the truck has gotten its fair share of cool trim names, and here are our favorites. Dude (Dodge D-100 Sweptline)





Besides the cool name, this trim offered a unique muscle car-inspired black or white "C" stripe decal on both sides of the bodywork, a Dodge Dude decal on the box, tail lamp bezel trims, and a set of hub caps with trim rings.



To promote the Dude, Dodge hired Don Knotts, a famous comedian and actor at that time, but the truck never rose to expectations with only 1,500 to 2,000 units sold in 1970 and 1971. Honcho (Jeep J-series)





One of several special decal packages, the Honcho was only available on the sportside (stepside) and short bed trucks. It was offered with different factory extras from 1976 to 1983.



Apart from the unique exterior decals, Jeep Honchos featured a special Levi's denim interior. The only way these trucks would have been more American was if Jeep offered them with apple pies instead of steering wheels. Lil’ Red Express (Dodge Adventurer)





Under the hood, it hid a 360-cu-in (5.9L) V8 that produced 225 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. The cabin was also different from the standard D-series, being fitted with a muscle car-inspired steering wheel, gauges, and a choice of bench or split bucket seat arrangement.



The Li'l Red Express was not available for sale in California, Florida, Maryland, Oregon, and Washington because it did not meet emission or noise standards, so only about 10,000 of them were ever produced. Gentleman Jim and Beau James (GMC Sierra)





The former was offered with a distinct gold-and-black paint job, a matching gold grille, and a set of rims finished in the same color. The cabin featured tweed and saddle vinyl bucket seats, vinyl storage pouches, and even the dashboard was covered in the same material.



The Beau James came with a blue-and-white



Only 4,000 examples of the Beau James and 2,500 Gentleman Jims were ever produced, which means that surviving models in good condition are rare and valuable. Raptor (Ford F-150; Ford Ranger)





More of an individual model than a trim, the truck was initially called



The 2010 SVT Raptor was based on a twelfth-generation F-150 powered by a standard 310-hp 5.4-liter V8, or an optional 411-hp 6.2-liter Boss V8 shared with the Super Duty. It came with a performance-oriented cabin and many off-roading upgrades such as



