Modern Dodge "Lil’ Red Express" Looks Like a Ram 1500 On Steroids

To understand how insane the Dodge Lil' Red Express was back in 1978, we can compare it to the Challenger Pickup Truck FCA showcased recently. Alas, the latter is a mere rendering, albeit one that invites digital artists from around the world to come up with the craziest Ram pickup truck design, as part of an ongoing one-day challenge. As such, we are now looking at an entry coming from pixel wielder Abimelec Arellano.
The artist we're talking about, which has a keen eye for American icons, has brought along a memorable retro proposal, introducing a modern-day take on the said Lil' Red Express.
We're talking about a proposal that was only produced from 1978 to 1978, but made quite an impact for aficionados. The emission legislation of the time mandated catalytic converters for cars. However, since this Dodge was a truck, it didn't need to play by the said rules.
As such, the bed machine came with a 360 ci V8 delivering 225 hp and 295 lb-ft of twist, which, at the time, turned it into the fastest American-built production vehicle.
Even though the '79 edition did feature the said emission control hardware, production jumped from the 2,188 units of the previous year to 5,118 vehicles.
These machines are obviously popular nowadays and, in case you're considering grabbing one, you should be prepared to spend anywhere between $20,000 and $30,000. Note that you can find a few pictures of the retro slab of America in the image gallery above.
As for the Ram 1500 showcased in the social media post below, this seems to tick all the right boxes, from the extrovert paint job, the door branding and the vertical exhaust tips to the wheels, with the last having been borrowed from the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye. And the same might just be true about the contents of the "workhorse's" engine compartment - this reminds us of the 2022 Ram Rebel TRX, which should actually bring Hellcat muscle into showrooms.
FCA design heads @ralphgilles and @trostlemark launched this really cool #ramtrucks stay-at-home project where the challenge is to design something creative for the RAM brand, as that’s the topic for the ongoing #DriveforDesign contest. This is my take! As you probably know, I’m a sucker for retro! so the obvious answer was Lil’ Red Express all the way. What do you think? . . . . . . . . #fca #drivefordesign #ram #ramtrucks #pickup #lilredexpress #muscle #truck #muscletruck #bed #horsepower #hellcat #1500 #stacks #2d #photoshop