Modern Dodge "Lil’ Red Express" Looks Like a Ram 1500 On Steroids

The artist we're talking about, which has a keen eye for American icons, has brought along a memorable retro proposal, introducing a modern-day take on the said Lil' Red Express.We're talking about a proposal that was only produced from 1978 to 1978, but made quite an impact for aficionados. The emission legislation of the time mandated catalytic converters for cars. However, since this Dodge was a truck, it didn't need to play by the said rules.As such, the bed machine came with a 360 ci V8 delivering 225 hp and 295 lb-ft of twist, which, at the time, turned it into the fastest American-built production vehicle.Even though the '79 edition did feature the said emission control hardware, production jumped from the 2,188 units of the previous year to 5,118 vehicles.These machines are obviously popular nowadays and, in case you're considering grabbing one, you should be prepared to spend anywhere between $20,000 and $30,000. Note that you can find a few pictures of the retro slab of America in the image gallery above.As for the Ram 1500 showcased in the social media post below, this seems to tick all the right boxes, from the extrovert paint job, the door branding and the vertical exhaust tips to the wheels, with the last having been borrowed from the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye. And the same might just be true about the contents of the "workhorse's" engine compartment - this reminds us of the 2022 Ram Rebel TRX, which should actually bring Hellcat muscle into showrooms.