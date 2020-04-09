Modern Dodge "Lil’ Red Express" Looks Like a Ram 1500 On Steroids

View this post on Instagram

FCA design heads @ralphgilles and @trostlemark launched this really cool #ramtrucks stay-at-home project where the challenge is to design something creative for the RAM brand, as that’s the topic for the ongoing #DriveforDesign contest. This is my take! As you probably know, I’m a sucker for retro! so the obvious answer was Lil’ Red Express all the way. What do you think? . . . . . . . . #fca #drivefordesign #ram #ramtrucks #pickup #lilredexpress #muscle #truck #muscletruck #bed #horsepower #hellcat #1500 #stacks #2d #photoshop

