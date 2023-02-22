Hose Down the Interior of Your Wrangler With These Heavy-Duty Jeep Performance Parts

Just like the bigger and luxurious Mercedes G-Class, the Jeep Wrangler is on the verge of becoming a fashion statement. Most owners use theirs on asphalt as a school bus and grocery getter, but there are still some who fancy a drive off the beaten path every now and then. And it is them who are being targeted by the Stellantis-owned brand with new parts.
Signed by Mopar’s Jeep Performance Parts (JPP), the accessories are available exclusively for the Jeep Wrangler, making part of the interior weatherproof. With the new goodies installed, owners don’t have to worry about muddy feet anymore, as they can simply hose down the floor when returning home from a trip in the great outdoors. The same goes for the seats too, which are also child-friendly, meaning that you won’t have to pull your hair if the little one(s) spill their drinks.
For the factory-installed JPP heavy-duty flooring system, codenamed the CKJ, you are looking at $995. This is a multi-layer construction complete with water removal via the integrated floor drains. Contributing to the sound dampening and enhancing the thermal protection too, this rugged surface is only available in black.
Codenamed the CBU, JPP’s heavy-duty vinyl seats will set you back $1,695 as a factory-installed option at the Mopar Custom Shop. They feature vinyl surface protection said to be capable of withstanding a lot of stuff, including water, and mildew, offering protection from tears and fades as well. Like the heavy-duty floors, it is also available in black only, and in this case, it features Light Tungsten stitching, and the iconic Wrangler grille embroidered into the seatbacks. According to Jeep, these accessories are limited to the four-door versions of the Wrangler only.
The most affordable four-door 2023 Wrangler is the Sport, and it starts at $35,690, excluding destination. For the Willys Sport, you are looking at a minimum of $38,685, and the Sport S, Freedom, and Willys can be yours from $38,395, $42,185, and $42,685 respectively. These are followed by the Sport Altitude, Rubicon, Sahara, Sport RHD, the Sahara Altitude, and the High Altitude.
Topping them all is the Rubicon 392, with its $82,495 MSRP, and a 6.4-liter V8 under the hood. Hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and four-wheel drive, the HEMI engine is good for 470 hp, and it develops 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque. For this version, Jeep claims 4.5 seconds are required from zero to 60 mph (0-97 kph), and states that the quarter-mile is a 13-second affair. Compared to the rest of the range, the Rubicon 392 has improved fording depth and more ground clearance. Quad tailpipes, 392 badging, and 17-inch wheels wrapped in 33-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires are other highlights of this model.
