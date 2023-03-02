Rough Country Rolls Out 3.5-Inch Lift Kit for the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392

A no-nonsense overlander that eclipses the Ford Bronco Raptor, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 was introduced for the 2021 model year with 10.3 inches of ground clearance. The V8-powered utility vehicle can be improved for merely $1,099.95 with Rough Country’s new 3.5-inch lift kit, designed specifically for the 392.
Easy to install, the kit doesn’t merely transform the look of the most badass Wrangler currently in production. It also provides enough clearance to run 35-inch rubber boots, compared to the stock 33-inch tires. Only the Xtreme Recon Package delivers 35s from the factory.
Rough Country’s kit levels the front with the rear of the Wrangler Rubicon 392, and the included coil springs are based on the original spring rates to provide the right handling and ride quality. The front and rear coil springs are joined by a set of control arm drop brackets, which allows owners to retain the factory arms at the right geometric angle. Sway-bar links, bump stops, and a front adjustable forged track bar also need to be highlighted.
The installation time is estimated at four to six hours, and Rough Country notes that only light drilling is required. The installation instructions attached just under the featured video also require the customer to have all the nuts and bolts checked for tightness after 500 miles (800 kilometers), then every 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers). Also worthy of note, a professional mechanic should check the alignment, steering, suspension, and vehicle’s driveline every 3,000 miles (4,800 kilometers) or so.
An extremely capable machine as is, the Rubicon 392 is the most expensive Wrangler of the lot, at $82,495 sans destination charge, compared to $55,215 for the High Altitude and $52,035 for the High Tide special edition.
As implied by the 392 cubes in its name, this variant is the only Wrangler to come with V8 muscle from the factory. The 6.4-liter HEMI produces a respectable 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm), channeled to either the rear or all four wheels by an eight-speed automatic tranny manufactured under license from ZF.
Listed with a 44.5-degree approach angle, 22.6-degree breakover angle, and 37.5-degree departure angle, the four-door Wrangler Rubicon 392 can traverse 32.5 inches of water, according to Jeep. Considering how much electronic stuff is located in the engine bay, wading through water is the opposite of a good idea.
Equally capable in a straight line on a prepped surface as it is at crawling speeds up steep grades, the Rubicon 392 needs 4.5 seconds to reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour). Listed with a 48:1 crawl ratio, the Rubicon 392 comes with premium features offered as options in lower grades. Considering how much it costs despite Chrysler’s notoriously bad quality, Jeep was right to throw as much standard kit as possible into it.
Rough Country’s kit levels the front with the rear of the Wrangler Rubicon 392, and the included coil springs are based on the original spring rates to provide the right handling and ride quality. The front and rear coil springs are joined by a set of control arm drop brackets, which allows owners to retain the factory arms at the right geometric angle. Sway-bar links, bump stops, and a front adjustable forged track bar also need to be highlighted.
The installation time is estimated at four to six hours, and Rough Country notes that only light drilling is required. The installation instructions attached just under the featured video also require the customer to have all the nuts and bolts checked for tightness after 500 miles (800 kilometers), then every 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers). Also worthy of note, a professional mechanic should check the alignment, steering, suspension, and vehicle’s driveline every 3,000 miles (4,800 kilometers) or so.
An extremely capable machine as is, the Rubicon 392 is the most expensive Wrangler of the lot, at $82,495 sans destination charge, compared to $55,215 for the High Altitude and $52,035 for the High Tide special edition.
As implied by the 392 cubes in its name, this variant is the only Wrangler to come with V8 muscle from the factory. The 6.4-liter HEMI produces a respectable 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm), channeled to either the rear or all four wheels by an eight-speed automatic tranny manufactured under license from ZF.
Listed with a 44.5-degree approach angle, 22.6-degree breakover angle, and 37.5-degree departure angle, the four-door Wrangler Rubicon 392 can traverse 32.5 inches of water, according to Jeep. Considering how much electronic stuff is located in the engine bay, wading through water is the opposite of a good idea.
Equally capable in a straight line on a prepped surface as it is at crawling speeds up steep grades, the Rubicon 392 needs 4.5 seconds to reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour). Listed with a 48:1 crawl ratio, the Rubicon 392 comes with premium features offered as options in lower grades. Considering how much it costs despite Chrysler’s notoriously bad quality, Jeep was right to throw as much standard kit as possible into it.