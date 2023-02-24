Jeep Built Certain 2022 Compass Vehicles With “Incompatible Vehicle Components”

The American half of the Stellantis automotive corporation has a bad reputation for quality control. FCA US LLC often makes the headlines with recalls over recalls, and campaign 23V-058 simply beggars belief.
In the recall report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the third-largest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit acknowledges that certain Jeep Compass vehicles have been produced with “incompatible vehicle components.” Only 90 units built for the 2022 model year are affected, and all of them need a lot of brand-new parts according to FCA US LLC.
Dealers will be notified on March 31st with instructions to replace the headlamp switch and windshield. Affected crossovers will further be treated to a light sensor and a wiring harness, with both parts allowing the instrument panel center display backlighting to function correctly.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles became aware of this problem on August 3rd last year, when the Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance organization was informed of insufficient backlighting in certain Compass vehicles. The TSRC reviewed this concern with the automaker’s engineering department through January 17th this year.
The investigation ended on January 18th, when FCA US LLC acknowledged a noncompliance with federal motor vehicle safety standard 101 for control and displays. The noncompliance refers to the inability to adjust the backlighting to a level that makes the instrument panel center display visible to the driver in daylight driving.
All of the 90 affected vehicles feature VINs beginning with 3, meaning that all 90 were manufactured in Mexico. The only production facility that fits the bill is Toluca, where Fiat Chrysler makes only the Compass at the present moment. Completed in 1968, the plant previously produced the Fiat version of the Dodge Journey, Fiat 500, as well as the Chrysler PT Cruiser.
The 2022 models in question were manufactured in the period between May 12th and August 8th last year. FCA US LLC doesn’t mention which trim levels are affected, nor if this concern is specific to the rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, or both specifications. The Auburn Hills-based automaker doesn’t explain how incompatible components got into these compact crossovers either.
The 2022 model was exclusively offered with a 2.4-liter engine, the so-called Tigershark that’s notorious for burning oil to the point of stalling. The four-cylinder lump is gone for 2023, replaced by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine from FCA’s GME engine family.
Advertised as the Hurricane in Fiat Chrysler vehicles and Giorgio in Alfas and Maseratis, the force-fed mill is employed by a plethora of front- and rear-wheel-drive vehicles, including the Jeep Grand Commander for China. Other applications include the Dodge Hornet, Alfa Romeo Tonale, Stelvio, Maserati Levante Hybrid, Ghibli Hybrid, Grecale, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Cherokee 4xe, Cherokee, as well as the – breathe out - Wrangler.
Slotting between the subcompact Renegade and compact Cherokee, the even more compact Compass is available from $29,995 excluding destination charge for MY23.
