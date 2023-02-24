This Mercedes-Benz C 32 AMG Belonged to Racer Tony Brooks, Now It Can Be Yours

Celebrities and athletes usually love driving fast, expensive cars. Especially if the owner was a former professional racing driver. In this case, we're talking about the late Tony Brooks and his Mercedes-Benz C 32 AMG.
Shortly after the turn of the century, the racing driver purchased a Mercedes-Benz C-Class. It wasn’t a Ferrari, a Lamborghini, or even a Porsche, but, in 2001-2002, Brooks was already 70 years old. Meaning his need for speed was probably satiated after his time as a professional racing driver. However, the C 32 AMG was not to be underestimated. Now, the same vehicle could be yours as it’s just going under the hammer.
Brooks, who was born in 1932 in Dukinfield, Chesire, UK, was known as the "Racing Dentist." That nickname came to be not just because he was the son of a dental surgeon, but also because he had studied the practice himself, too, just before he became a racing driver.
He was training to be a dentist when he got the call to drive a Connaught during a non-championship Syracuse Grand Prix in Sicily, Italy. Luckily, there was no need for that after he won the race.
Brooks raced with Owen Racing Organisation (later British Racing Motors), Vandervell Products, Scuderia Ferrari, and Yeoman Credit Racing, with a total of 39 Formula One Grands Prix participations. He won six Grand Prix and was on the podium ten times, with a total of 75 career points.
Besides Formula 1, he won the 1,000 km race at Nurburgring and the RAC Tourist Trphy race at Silverstone, racing alongside Stirling Moss. In 1957, he participated at Le Mans, surviving a serious crash during the night.
Given all his accomplishments, he continued to love fast cars in his day-to-day life, too, as he drove a Mercedes-Benz C 32 AMG.
The German premium brand introduced the C-Class in 1993, replacing the 190 range, internally known as W201.
It was the first and last supercharged C-Class that featured a V6 engine.
The six-cylinder M112 engine used a helical twin-screw IHI supercharger. That helped the engine produce 349 horsepower (354 ps) and a torque of 332 lb-ft (450 Nm). Surely that doesn't sound like a lot in current times, but in the early 2000s, those were segment-leading figures.
Especially when we look at its performance, since the Mercedes-Benz C 32 AMG was capable of reaching zero to 62 mph in 5.2 seconds. Those figures weren't that far off from a Porsche 911 Carrera (996) from the same period, which also needed around 5.2 seconds to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from zero.
But the Mercedes-Benz C 32 AMG's main rival wasn't Porsche, but a car from the German brand's longtime rival, BMW, the M3 (E46). The latter had slightly less power and torque than the C 32 AMG, needing 5.5 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill.
Now that story time is over, let’s take a look at Mr. Brooks’ car, which is now going under the hammer and will be available at Silverstone Auctions during its Race Retro Classic and Competition sale.
The legendary Formula 1 driver was the first and only owner, and, unlike many other celebrity cars, Brooks used it quite a lot, because the odometer indicates 120,000 miles or 193,121 kilometers. However, the vehicle seems to be in great condition, showing some age-appropriate exterior scuff marks.
Finished in Brilliant Silver combined with a black leather interior, the car, with the chassis number WDC2030652R035160, has a recent MOT certificate and a new battery.
Brooks had also requested to remove the electronic speed limiter when he purchased it new, which is not quite a shock.
Brooks passed away in 2002 at the age of 90, and, prior to his death, he had been the last person to have won a Grand Prix in the 1950s. The car had been in the late racing driver's care since the purchase and now the Brooks family is putting it up for sale.
The auction will take place on Saturday, February 25, and Silverstone adds the car is offered without reserve.
