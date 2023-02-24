autoevolution

This Mercedes-Benz C 32 AMG Belonged to Racer Tony Brooks, Now It Can Be Yours

• By:
Celebrities and athletes usually love driving fast, expensive cars. Especially if the owner was a former professional racing driver. In this case, we're talking about the late Tony Brooks and his Mercedes-Benz C 32 AMG.
Ex-Tony Brooks Mercedes-Benz C 32 AMG 8 photos
Photo: Silverstone Auctions / edited by Autoevolution
Tony Brooks parked outside the 1957 Le Mans Aston Martin base, the Hotel de France, at the wheel of his DBR1 race car.Ex-Tony Brooks Mercedes-Benz C 32 AMGEx-Tony Brooks Mercedes-Benz C 32 AMGEx-Tony Brooks Mercedes-Benz C 32 AMGEx-Tony Brooks Mercedes-Benz C 32 AMGEx-Tony Brooks Mercedes-Benz C 32 AMGEx-Tony Brooks Mercedes-Benz C 32 AMG
Shortly after the turn of the century, the racing driver purchased a Mercedes-Benz C-Class. It wasn’t a Ferrari, a Lamborghini, or even a Porsche, but, in 2001-2002, Brooks was already 70 years old. Meaning his need for speed was probably satiated after his time as a professional racing driver. However, the C 32 AMG was not to be underestimated. Now, the same vehicle could be yours as it’s just going under the hammer.

Brooks, who was born in 1932 in Dukinfield, Chesire, UK, was known as the "Racing Dentist." That nickname came to be not just because he was the son of a dental surgeon, but also because he had studied the practice himself, too, just before he became a racing driver.

He was training to be a dentist when he got the call to drive a Connaught during a non-championship Syracuse Grand Prix in Sicily, Italy. Luckily, there was no need for that after he won the race.

Brooks raced with Owen Racing Organisation (later British Racing Motors), Vandervell Products, Scuderia Ferrari, and Yeoman Credit Racing, with a total of 39 Formula One Grands Prix participations. He won six Grand Prix and was on the podium ten times, with a total of 75 career points.

Tony Brooks parked outside the 1957 Le Mans Aston Martin base, the Hotel de France, at the wheel of his DBR1 race car\.
Photo: Wikipedia Commons / Public Domain
During his time, Juan Manuel Fangio, Alberto Ascari, and Stirling Moss were the only other names more successful than Brooks. The Brit almost became a world champion in 1959 when racing for Ferrari, but ended up losing to Jack Brabham, finishing second. The previous year, he had finished third.

Besides Formula 1, he won the 1,000 km race at Nurburgring and the RAC Tourist Trphy race at Silverstone, racing alongside Stirling Moss. In 1957, he participated at Le Mans, surviving a serious crash during the night.

Given all his accomplishments, he continued to love fast cars in his day-to-day life, too, as he drove a Mercedes-Benz C 32 AMG.

The German premium brand introduced the C-Class in 1993, replacing the 190 range, internally known as W201.

Ex\-Tony Brooks Mercedes\-Benz C 32 AMG
Photo: Silverstone Auctions
The one Tony Brooks had was from the model's second generation, introduced in March 2000. The C 32 was available between 2001 and 2003, part of the model's two AMG flavors, alongside the C 30 CDI.

It was the first and last supercharged C-Class that featured a V6 engine.

The six-cylinder M112 engine used a helical twin-screw IHI supercharger. That helped the engine produce 349 horsepower (354 ps) and a torque of 332 lb-ft (450 Nm). Surely that doesn't sound like a lot in current times, but in the early 2000s, those were segment-leading figures.

Especially when we look at its performance, since the Mercedes-Benz C 32 AMG was capable of reaching zero to 62 mph in 5.2 seconds. Those figures weren't that far off from a Porsche 911 Carrera (996) from the same period, which also needed around 5.2 seconds to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from zero.

But the Mercedes-Benz C 32 AMG's main rival wasn't Porsche, but a car from the German brand's longtime rival, BMW, the M3 (E46). The latter had slightly less power and torque than the C 32 AMG, needing 5.5 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill.

Ex\-Tony Brooks Mercedes\-Benz C 32 AMG
Photo: Silverstone Auctions
In 2004, Mercedes-Benz replaced the C 32 AMG, giving way to the C 55, introducing a 5.4-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine.

Now that story time is over, let’s take a look at Mr. Brooks’ car, which is now going under the hammer and will be available at Silverstone Auctions during its Race Retro Classic and Competition sale.

The legendary Formula 1 driver was the first and only owner, and, unlike many other celebrity cars, Brooks used it quite a lot, because the odometer indicates 120,000 miles or 193,121 kilometers. However, the vehicle seems to be in great condition, showing some age-appropriate exterior scuff marks.

Finished in Brilliant Silver combined with a black leather interior, the car, with the chassis number WDC2030652R035160, has a recent MOT certificate and a new battery.

Brooks had also requested to remove the electronic speed limiter when he purchased it new, which is not quite a shock.

Ex\-Tony Brooks Mercedes\-Benz C 32 AMG
Photo: Silverstone Auctions
The listing mentions the car needs a new SAM (Signal Acquisition Module), and it would include a three-week wait period to order the new unit from Mercedes. The good thing is that the seller is taking care of it, including the costs.

Brooks passed away in 2002 at the age of 90, and, prior to his death, he had been the last person to have won a Grand Prix in the 1950s. The car had been in the late racing driver's care since the purchase and now the Brooks family is putting it up for sale.

The auction will take place on Saturday, February 25, and Silverstone adds the car is offered without reserve.
  If you liked the article, please follow us:  Google News icon Google News Youtube Instagram

Editor's note: The article is not sponsored or supported by a third party

Tony Brooks Mercedes mercedes-benz c-class Mercedes-Benz C 32 AMG
About the author: Monica Coman
Monica Coman profile photo

Imagine a Wenn diagram for cars and celebrities. At the intersection you'll find Monica, putting her passion for these fields and English-Spanish double major to work. She's been doing for the past seven years, most recently at autoevolution.
Full profile

 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories