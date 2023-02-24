Spotify’s AI-Powered DJ Now Available on CarPlay

The CarPlay version of Spotify is getting a new-generation feature that provides users with a personalized DJ.
Announced earlier this week for the mobile version of Spotify, the AI-powered DJ is now available on CarPlay as well. The feature seems to be rolling out in stages, as not everybody sees it right now. Most likely, the availability will improve in the coming weeks, though the DJ is limited to the United States and Canada for the time being.
The new DJ option shows up in the Home button of Spotify on CarPlay. Tapping it launches the feature, allowing you to listen to personalized content while driving.
The AI-powered DJ overhauls the way Spotify provides users with personalized music. The current version of the service provides users with music recommendations based on the songs they previously liked and added to playlists.
Thanks to generative AI powered by OpenAI technology, the DJ pushes this concept a step further by providing users with information on the songs they are listening to. For example, the DJ can provide insightful facts about the music, artists, or genres you’re listening to, all using the power of AI.
Additionally, the DJ can also offer information related to your previous plays and suggest new songs accordingly.
The dynamic AI voice that powers the DJ experience is powered by Sonantic, the company that Spotify purchased not a long time ago. The firm says it partnered with Xavier “X” Jernigan, the Head of Cultural Partnerships, specifically to create the voice that will serve as the new DJ, though more alternatives could be added in the next updates.
I’ve already tried the new DJ experience on my mobile phone, and the personalization technology seems to be working flawlessly. Earlier today as I was approaching the gym, the DJ recommended a song to “get me motivated.” After a long day at the office, the DJ can play chill music, as it knows “it’s been a long week”.
The company hasn’t provided additional timing details for the expansion of the new DJ feature. Unless you live in the United States or Canada, you need to wait a little bit longer to get access to the AI-powered feature, especially because new voice models need to be trained for additional languages.
As such, the personalized experience in Spotify for CarPlay is available only for users in these regions. The broad availability hasn’t been reached in the United States just yet, at least as far as the CarPlay version is concerned. In my case, the DJ is already available on the iPhone, but on the other hand, it doesn’t show up in my car when I connect the smartphone to the head unit. The latest Spotify version for iOS is 8.8.12 running on an up-to-date iPhone 14 Pro.
