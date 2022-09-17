Brabus Will Sell You a 2-Liter Mercedes-Benz C-Class for $100,000

We could think of a few other brand-new cars that we’d get for that sort of cash, like a base Porsche 911 Carrera, or a 718 Cayman GT4, as each one carries an MSRP of just a little over $100,000. A BMW M3 Competition costs much less than that, starting at $76,700 in the U.S. of A., and for the bigger M5, you are looking at just over $100,000. Heck, you could get a new 7 Series from $93,300 too.
Moving over to Mercedes’ stable, we can see that the C-Class can be had from $43,550, before destination, handling, and dealer fees. The E-Class starts at $54,950, and for an S-Class, you are looking at a minimum of $111,100. Are SUVs your thing? Well, then, how about a GLS from $77,850 or a GLE from $56,150? For the G-Class, you will have to fork out at least $139,900.
So, why pay that much for a tuned Mercedes C-Class, when it’s not even an AMG? That’s a question that only Brabus and someone truly interested in the pictured example can answer. It has only the delivery miles on the clock, so it is brand-new, and sports several amenities inside and out, and a power boost, all of which bear the signature of Brabus.
Starting on the outside, it has a front skirt attachment with extra LEDs, rear spoiler, and several other add-ons. Brabus logos decorate the front and rear of the premium compact sedan, renamed the B 30, which rides on 8.5x20-inch wheels, with a 10-spoke design, and glossy black/polished finish, wrapped in 225/35 and 255/30 tires front and rear, respectively.
Pop the hood open, and you will see the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine normally found in the C 300 4Matic. In the stock model, it churns out 258 ps (254 hp / 190 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque, and with the plug-and-play module installed, it now has 300 ps (296 hp / 221 kW) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft). Brabus claims that the car needs 5.8 seconds from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) and that the top speed is electronically capped at 250 kph (155 mph). The average fuel economy is rated at 7.3 l/100 km (32.2 mpg US), though that would interest no one with a $100K new car budget, and it emits 168 g/km of CO2.
Does this particular Mercedes-Benz C-Class look somewhat familiar? You are not wrong, as we wrote about it when it was first shown, at the end of June. As for the ad, which will get you to the next steps of the buying process if you feel like you definitely need to have it, you can find it here. Now tell us this: is the price justifiable for a tuned C 300 4Matic, or do you think that this one is overpriced?
