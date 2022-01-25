2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Hitting U.S. Dealers This Spring With $43,550 Price Tag

At $43,550, excluding $1,050 for the destination charge, the C 300 is $1,950 more than the outgoing model in the very same configuration. 4Matic all-wheel drive adds $2,000 to the tally. The question is, what do you get for your bucks other than a D-segment sedan and a three-pointed star badge?Dubbed Premium, the most basic of grades include ambient lighting, LED headlights and taillights, adaptive high-beam assist, 18-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, heated front seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Parking Damage Detection, Active Brake Assist, a power closing trunk lid, keyless start and go, MBUX infotainment with a biometric fingerprint scanner, an 11.9-inch display, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.Customers who prefer a few more toys are presented with the Exclusive trim, which starts at $45,800 and $47,800 with all-wheel drive. Highlights come in the guise of Parktronic with active parking assist, a surround-view camera system with Guard 360-degree security functionality, enhanced ambient lighting, illuminated door sills, inductive wireless charging, and a thumpin’ surround audio system featuring Burmester Audiosysteme hi-fi speakers.Finally, the C300 and C 300 4Matic in Pinnacle flavor feature three more goodies: a color head-up display, MB Navigation, and MBUX Augmented Video for the satellite navigation system. At $47,500 and $49,500, respectively, these are the costliest configurations for the 2022 model year.Care to guess what’s hiding under the hood? Well, I’m afraid a four-cylinder turbo with 48-volt electrification, and an integrated starter generator will have to make do. The W206 is exclusively offered with four-pot lumps, and even the C 63 is rocking a four-cylinder engine with plug-in assistance.As far as the C 300 and C 300 4Matic are concerned, the EQ Boost M254 develops 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque. The 48-volt system provides up to 20 horsepower and 148 pound-feet (200 Nm).