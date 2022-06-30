New Mercedes C-Class Graduates From the Brabus Modeling School, Needs to Shake Those Hips

Brabus has added the new-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class to its portfolio of tuned cars. The offering is vast, comprising exterior and interior upgrades, revised oily bits, and so on, and can be fitted to both the Sedan and Estate versions of the brand’s Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series rival.
Suitable for cars equipped with the optional AMG Line, the exterior components give it a more dynamic appearance and reduce front-axle lift at high speeds. Made in OEM quality, the tuner says, from high-grade PUR, they include the chin spoiler with side blades, inserts in the bumper, rear spoiler for the four-door models, and a few other gizmos. LED locator lights, activated via the keyless go system when approaching the vehicle, are included too.
A set of quad exhaust pipes can be found on Brabus’ shelves, 90 mm (3.5 in) in diameter, with a black chrome finish, mated to the production exhaust system, and integrated into the bumper via tailor-made brackets. There is a variety of wheels available for the new-gen C-Class as well, with diameters ranging between 18 to 20 inches. The two cars pictured above ride on the Monoblock Z alloys, and the tuner’s partners, namely Continental, Pirelli, and Yokohama, can supply the required tires for all variants.
Designed to work together with the factory shocks, the aftermarket sport springs lower the ride height between 20 and 30 mm (0.8-1.2 in), depending on the model. And since we’ve started talking about the mechanicals, we should also mention that power boosts are on the menu too.
With the plug-and-play module installed, the C 300 4 Matic has 300 ps (296 hp / 221 kW) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque, up from the stock car’s 258 ps (254 hp / 190 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). The extra oomph enables a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 5.8 seconds. The C 300 d diesel now has 310 ps (306 hp / 228 kW) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft), an extra 45 ps (44 hp / 33 kW) and 50 Nm (37 lb-ft), and it is 0.2 second quicker than the aforementioned gasoline-powered version. Top speed is capped at 250 kph (155 mph) in both models.
For the interior, Brabus’ offering is even vaster, with fine leather upholstery, Alcantara, different trim, aluminum pedals, new floor, trunk mats, and so on.
A set of quad exhaust pipes can be found on Brabus’ shelves, 90 mm (3.5 in) in diameter, with a black chrome finish, mated to the production exhaust system, and integrated into the bumper via tailor-made brackets. There is a variety of wheels available for the new-gen C-Class as well, with diameters ranging between 18 to 20 inches. The two cars pictured above ride on the Monoblock Z alloys, and the tuner’s partners, namely Continental, Pirelli, and Yokohama, can supply the required tires for all variants.
Designed to work together with the factory shocks, the aftermarket sport springs lower the ride height between 20 and 30 mm (0.8-1.2 in), depending on the model. And since we’ve started talking about the mechanicals, we should also mention that power boosts are on the menu too.
With the plug-and-play module installed, the C 300 4 Matic has 300 ps (296 hp / 221 kW) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque, up from the stock car’s 258 ps (254 hp / 190 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). The extra oomph enables a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 5.8 seconds. The C 300 d diesel now has 310 ps (306 hp / 228 kW) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft), an extra 45 ps (44 hp / 33 kW) and 50 Nm (37 lb-ft), and it is 0.2 second quicker than the aforementioned gasoline-powered version. Top speed is capped at 250 kph (155 mph) in both models.
For the interior, Brabus’ offering is even vaster, with fine leather upholstery, Alcantara, different trim, aluminum pedals, new floor, trunk mats, and so on.