This 6x6 Mercedes Truck Sold for Over $1.1 Million, the New Owner Can't Drive It Very Far

Someone happily paid $1,170,000 for this 2014 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6×6 that’s been properly tuned by Brabus who turned it into the incredible machine that is the B63S-700. Surprisingly enough, it got cheaper since the last time it went on sale. Somehow it dropped $180,000 in value. Here’s what might be the reason for that.

8 photos