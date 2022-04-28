Mercedes-Benz Avoids Google by Pulling a BMW Move

Our future vehicles will become a complicated extension of phones and computers, but they’ll have the advantage of incorporating wheels and motors that can move us from place to place. Mercedes-Benz understands customers’ wishes for a connected and autonomous future, but the brand wants it to happen without Google’s involvement. Here’s how they're avoiding the tech giant.
You might not remember this, but Mercedes-Benz understood what Google and Apple could do to the automotive sector. The German automaker acknowledged this internally in 2012 but only talked openly about it in 2016. That’s when they firmly sustained the company is ready to provide millennials and gen Z with what they desire from premium and luxury cars.
Even though everyone’s using in-car interfaces according to their phone’s manufacturer nowadays, carmakers still insist on making their own ecosystems. After all, buying stuff available via a simple over-the-air update is something companies will want to do.
The immense potential has already been proven by Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store. They earned a lot by getting a slice of what third parties were made. Understandably, Mercedes-Benz wouldn't like to share all the licensing fees with any of these two entities that charge plenty for everything you or the customers are doing on their platforms.
By working together with Faurecia and its partner Aptoide, Mercedes-Benz will benefit from a new and improved app store. Basically, we’re looking at a market that can grow independently of Google or others in the space. Clients will have the possibility to download and install different things that’ll allow for better in-car entertainment. Next, Mercedes-Benz cars might come with over 250 apps you can download and install to view movies, play games, or watch the news. MBUX won't look different; it will just be more diversified.
Starting next year, new models coming from the Stuttgart-based automaker will get the suite that can be periodically upgraded to keep everything running smoothly. At the same time, the number of apps will continue to grow, according to Reuters.
Faurecia says it will help OEMs keep everything up-to-date by building the tools needed to offer owners the relevant changes with little to no effort. Buyers won’t feel like their cars have been left behind. Having a laggy app store is a big no-no in the era of 5G connectivity.
It’s an important move, one that follows BMW’s lead in this regard. It looks like automakers really don’t want to get involved with Google and Apple. They seem to prefer Amazon over anything when it comes to partnerships. It remains to be seen what will happen next in this department. It’s an interesting area to watch, especially as Geely-owned Volvo decided to become the only automaker that fully integrates Google's automotive platform.
Faurecia Aptoide Automotive App Store is a flexible platform that can transition to a cross-manufacturer architecture. It can bring together different companies if such a situation or proposition ever arises. It can also become resourceful for large groups like Stellantis or Volkswagen.
