Mercedes G-Class Digitally Returns the Favor to will.i.am, Gets Curvy AMG GT Face

Some virtual automotive artists love the sheer wow/cringe factor stemming from so-called face-swaps or body/visage mashups. Others have a much subtler take on both the real and digital worlds. At least that is valid until something triggers them…
Marouane Bembli, the virtual artist better known as TheSketchMonkey on social media, is never afraid to digitally paint his thoughts in front of everyone. He usually does so in lengthy behind-the-scenes discussions and only then proceeds with making-of-style videos that subtly alter the looks of current or past models he grows fond of. His serene way of dealing with stuff is quite obvious – given the aromatic incenses or the cat dwelling in and around his studio.
However, sometimes things take a turn towards the unexpected – and his fans might be surprised to see this pixel master resort to the blunt technique of mashing up different bodies and faces together. Alas, that probably happened when a certain OEM and a big star crossed the threshold and stole the idea from the imagination of CGI experts who have been swapping car faces with other model bodies for years.
Of course, we are talking about Mercedes-AMG and will.i.am’s recent collaboration with West Coast Customs and nicknamed “The Flip.” Well, that is certainly not the prettiest AMG GT 4-Door we have ever seen, especially considering its G-Class-inspired front end. Alas, we love the suicide doors and that it is a project done for a good cause.
Now, there is no humanitarian background to this digital response where the Mercedes-Benz G-Class returned the CGI favor and threw an AMG GT face in front of the engine hood. But perhaps it will serve as a virtual way to keep the G-Wagen’s pride intact. Who knows, maybe another big star or VIP will think it is equally cool and convince Mercedes to build it!
