2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Starts at £38,785 in the UK With a 1.5L Engine

The new generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class is now on sale in the United Kingdom. The premium compact model, which takes on the likes of the BMW 3 Series and Audi A4, is available in the Sedan and Estate body styles, with several powertrain options.
Base models are called the Sport, and have a recommended retail price of £38,785 ($53,840). They’re equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights with high beam assist, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 11.9-inch infotainment system, virtual assistant, reversing camera, heated front seats, wireless smartphone charging pad, active lane assist, and active blind spot assist.
Add another £1,380 ($1,915) and you could get the AMG Line variant of the 2022 C-Class. This model brings 18-inch alloy wheels with AMG branding, AMG exterior styling, rear privacy glass, visible twin exhaust pipes, and multi-function sports steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather.
For a £2,750 ($3,820) premium over the AMG Line, customers could get the Premium specification, with ambient lighting, electrically adjustable front seats, illuminated door sills, MBUX augmented reality navigation, 360-degree camera, etc.
Priced from £46,700 ($64,828), the Premium Plus adds 19-inch AMG alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, and head-up display.
This grade can also be specified with the Driving Assistance Package Plus for £1,695 ($2,355), which brings extra safety gear such as the active brake assist with cross traffic function, emergency stop assist, blind spot assist, lane steering assist, traffic sign recognition, and others. For the Estate, a tow bar is available for £750 ($1,040).
The entry-level C-Class is powered by a 1.5-liter gasoline engine that develops 204 HP and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft) of torque. It returns between 41.5 and 44.1 mpg UK (34.6-36.7 mpg US / 6.8-6.4 l/100 km) in the Sedan, and emits 146-154 g/km of CO2.
In the C 300 specification, customers will get a 2.0-liter gasoline engine that produces 258 HP and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft), with an extra 20 HP and 200 Nm (148 lb-ft) available from the ISG (Integrated Starter Generator). The average fuel economy is rated at 40.4-42.2 mpg UK (33.6-35.1 mpg US / 7-6.7 l/100 km), and the CO2 emissions at 152-159 g/km.
The C 220 d model has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel engine, with 200 HP and 440 Nm (325 lb-ft), and an extra 20 HP and 200 Nm (148 lb-ft) from the ISG (Integrated Starter Generator). This model returns 58.9-61.4 mpg UK (49-51.1 mpg US / 4.8-4.6 l/100 km) on average and emits 120-127 g/km of CO2.
With its 3.0-liter four-cylinder diesel, the C 300 d boasts 265 HP and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft), and 20 HP and 200 Nm (148 lb-ft) from the ISG. It returns 53.3-55.4 mpg UK (44.4-46.1 mpg US / 5.3-5.1 l/100 km) and has carbon dioxide emissions of 133-139 g/km.
All 2022 C-Class cars have mild-hybrid tech and a nine-speed automatic transmission.
