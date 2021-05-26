Mercedes Details 2022 C-Class Sedan's Trims, Here’s What Each One Has to Offer

The luxury carmaker has announced that it will make it easier for U.S. customers to purchase the latest iteration of its popular sedan. It will do that by offering it in three distinct trim levels, and we now have all the juicy details about each one.
In the fast-paced world we live in, convenience is extremely important. While nobody can complain about the level of convenience offered by Mercedes-Benz vehicles, the buying process is currently a little bit more time-consuming than some might like.
That is finally about to change once the latest iteration of the C-Class arrives in U.S. dealerships in the first half of 2022. The automaker has announced that it will be offering its popular sedan in three separate equipment levels, just like everyone else.
At launch, it will be available in C300 guise with either rear-wheel drive or the 4Matic all-wheel drive. Power comes from a new turbocharged four-cylinder that delivers 255 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque with the help of a 48-volt mild hybrid system.
Before we delve into the specifics of each trim level, we have to remind you that the only images currently available depict an AMG Line-enhanced model, which, as you're about to see, is an optional package.Premium
Inside, the Premium comes with heated front seats and ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch digital cluster, and an 11.9-inch infotainment display. A biometric fingerprint scanner is integrated into the MBUX system, while Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both supported wirelessly.
The suite of standard active and passive driver assistance systems has been enhanced, so even the base model offers a pre-collision system (Pre-Safe) with active brake control, blind spot assist, and a driver monitoring system (Attention Assist). Exclusive
2021 S-Class, wireless charging, and a Burmester 3D surround audio system.
You also get the Parktronic active assist that does the parking for you and a 360-degree surround-view camera system that permanently monitors the vehicle when it’s parked for added peace of mind. Pinnacle
The range-topper includes everything we mentioned above and finally adds navigation as standard, along with a head-up display complete with augmented reality support.
Customers who want more from each trim will have to consult the list of optional features, just as before. The problem with that is it isn’t quite short.
The interior receives a flat-bottom AMG steering wheel, AMG floor mats, and the dashboard is entirely upholstered in MB-Tex faux leather. Mercedes’s intelligent lighting system with adaptive curve illumination is also included in this package.
Other optional features include navigation (for the Premium and Exclusive), steering wheel heating, front-seat ventilation, a panorama roof, or an advanced USB package that adds additional ports to both rows.
Exclusive and Pinnacle models will also offer the Driver Assistance Package as an option. It’s highlighted by the active distance assist (Distronic), which a hands-on adaptive cruise control with lane-keeping, plus the new active stop-and-go assist system that offers semi-autonomous support in congested traffic.
Overall, the trio of trims is a step in the right direction that should improve the process of buying a new C-Class. Sadly, we don’t have the official pricing yet but expect a starting figure of around $44,000.
That is finally about to change once the latest iteration of the C-Class arrives in U.S. dealerships in the first half of 2022. The automaker has announced that it will be offering its popular sedan in three separate equipment levels, just like everyone else.
At launch, it will be available in C300 guise with either rear-wheel drive or the 4Matic all-wheel drive. Power comes from a new turbocharged four-cylinder that delivers 255 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque with the help of a 48-volt mild hybrid system.
Before we delve into the specifics of each trim level, we have to remind you that the only images currently available depict an AMG Line-enhanced model, which, as you're about to see, is an optional package.Premium
Inside, the Premium comes with heated front seats and ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch digital cluster, and an 11.9-inch infotainment display. A biometric fingerprint scanner is integrated into the MBUX system, while Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both supported wirelessly.
The suite of standard active and passive driver assistance systems has been enhanced, so even the base model offers a pre-collision system (Pre-Safe) with active brake control, blind spot assist, and a driver monitoring system (Attention Assist). Exclusive
2021 S-Class, wireless charging, and a Burmester 3D surround audio system.
You also get the Parktronic active assist that does the parking for you and a 360-degree surround-view camera system that permanently monitors the vehicle when it’s parked for added peace of mind. Pinnacle
The range-topper includes everything we mentioned above and finally adds navigation as standard, along with a head-up display complete with augmented reality support.
Customers who want more from each trim will have to consult the list of optional features, just as before. The problem with that is it isn’t quite short.
The interior receives a flat-bottom AMG steering wheel, AMG floor mats, and the dashboard is entirely upholstered in MB-Tex faux leather. Mercedes’s intelligent lighting system with adaptive curve illumination is also included in this package.
Other optional features include navigation (for the Premium and Exclusive), steering wheel heating, front-seat ventilation, a panorama roof, or an advanced USB package that adds additional ports to both rows.
Exclusive and Pinnacle models will also offer the Driver Assistance Package as an option. It’s highlighted by the active distance assist (Distronic), which a hands-on adaptive cruise control with lane-keeping, plus the new active stop-and-go assist system that offers semi-autonomous support in congested traffic.
Overall, the trio of trims is a step in the right direction that should improve the process of buying a new C-Class. Sadly, we don’t have the official pricing yet but expect a starting figure of around $44,000.