2022 Mercedes-Benz C 300 Recalled Over Trunk Moisture Accumulation

Redesigned from the ground up in 2021 for the 2022 model year, the C-Class was recalled in March 2022 for a software error that deactivates the steering wheel hands-off detection system. Fast forward a few months, and the compact executive sedan is called back once again over moisture accumulation in the trunk, which may lead to a short circuit in the SAM.
Mercedes-Benz received warranty claims related to water ingress into the trunk of the W206 in May 2022, then proceeded to investigate those reports. M-B determined that when the trunk lid is wet, opening the lid may cause water to drip into the trunk. Although that’s not a problem on most other vehicles, water in the trunk of the C-Class may reach the SAM.
A vehicle's signal acquisition and actuation module works a lot like the network router in combination with a computer. When pushing a button in a car, the signal goes through a signal acquisition and actuation module before the air con or whatever responds to the user’s input. A report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration lists no fewer than 9 parts numbers for the C’s rear signal acquisition and actuation module.
From May 2022 through July 2022, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer analyzed the potential consequences of water entering the SAM. Not long after, the company identified potentially affected vehicles in the field.
Better late than never, M-B acknowledged that it’s a serious problem. An electrical short circuit in the SAM could lead to malfunctions such as rear exterior lighting failure, unintentional rear seat folding, and rearview camera failure. Mercedes-Benz USA is aware of 42 warranty claims in the U.S. market, claims that were received from May 17th to August 23rd.
On September 19th, dealers will be instructed to “retrofit a cover over the SAM on affected vehicles.” Why didn’t M-B think of that when they were designing the W206? Given the increasingly substandard quality of current Mercedes-Benz vehicles, the answer to that question may be cost-cutting. Alternatively, M-B may want to hire better engineers for the W207.
Mercedes-Benz introduced the aforementioned cover in series production on June 3rd, 2022. Owners of the affected sedans will be notified by first-class mail on November 11th. The affected population consists of 6,752 vehicles from the 300 series. Their build dates range from June 24th, 2021 to May 13th, 2022. Rather than a six-cylinder lump, the C 300 actually rocks a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder lump with 255 horsepower on deck.
