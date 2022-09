2022 Mercedes-Benz C 300 Recalled Over Trunk Moisture Accumulation

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Mercedes-Benz received warranty claims related to water ingress into the trunk of the W206 in May 2022, then proceeded to investigate those reports. M-B determined that when the trunk lid is wet, opening the lid may cause water to drip into the trunk. Although that’s not a problem on most other vehicles, water in the trunk of the C-Class may reach the SAM.A vehicle's signal acquisition and actuation module works a lot like the network router in combination with a computer. When pushing a button in a car, the signal goes through a signal acquisition and actuation module before the air con or whatever responds to the user’s input. A report filed with thelists no fewer than 9 parts numbers for the C’s rear signal acquisition and actuation module.From May 2022 through July 2022, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer analyzed the potential consequences of water entering the SAM. Not long after, the company identified potentially affected vehicles in the field.Better late than never, M-B acknowledged that it’s a serious problem. An electrical short circuit in the SAM could lead to malfunctions such as rear exterior lighting failure, unintentional rear seat folding, and rearview camera failure. Mercedes-Benz USA is aware of 42 warranty claims in the U.S. market, claims that were received from May 17th to August 23rd.On September 19th, dealers will be instructed to “retrofit a cover over the SAM on affected vehicles.” Why didn’t M-B think of that when they were designing the W206? Given the increasingly substandard quality of current Mercedes-Benz vehicles, the answer to that question may be cost-cutting. Alternatively, M-B may want to hire better engineers for the W207.Mercedes-Benz introduced the aforementioned cover in series production on June 3rd, 2022. Owners of the affected sedans will be notified by first-class mail on November 11th. The affected population consists of 6,752 vehicles from the 300 series. Their build dates range from June 24th, 2021 to May 13th, 2022. Rather than a six-cylinder lump, the C 300 actually rocks a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder lump with 255 horsepower on deck.