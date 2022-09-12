English Striker Andy Carroll Involved in Car Crash, Wrecks His Mercedes-Benz GLS

English striker Andy Carroll has just been involved in a car crash. The incident ended up with his Mercedes-Benz GLS banged up after colliding with a Ford Fiesta.
Andy Carroll is a former Newcastle, Liverpool, and England striker. Although he's currently a free agent, the soccer player is set to sign again with one of his former clubs, Reading. But right after the news broke of his possible return to Reading, the 33-year-old soccer player was involved in a car crash.
The incident happened on a residential street in Romford, East London, on Saturday afternoon. He was behind the wheel of his black Mercedes-Benz GLS when he collided head-on with a Ford Fiesta, with the latter being shunted 30 yards (27 m / 90 ft) up the road. According to eyewitnesses, they told The Sun that Carroll looked "dazed and in utter shock" as he exited his vehicle and went to check on the three people in the Ford.
Andy’s Mercedes-Benz GLS suffered some serious damage to its side panels and bumpers, with one of the front wheels coming off the SUV. According to a witness, Carroll was very concerned with the state of his GLS.
When it comes to the SUV, the only version currently available in the UK, except for the Maybach and the AMG 63 versions, is the GLS 400 d 4MATIC on diesel, which comes in two trims, the standard Night Edition and the Night Edition Executive Edition. Its power is provided by a 3.0-liter L6 engine, good for 325 horsepower (330 ps) and a maximum torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm), available in all-wheel drive. The SUV can go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 6.3 seconds, with a top speed of 148 mph (238 kph).
According to the same outlet, both drivers took the breathalyzer test, and they were negative. No arrests were made and luckily, no one was seriously injured in the crash. One male passenger from the Fiesta had to go to the hospital after complaining of chest pains.
