Brabus PowerXtra D40 Kit Gives the Mercedes-Benz GLS Extra Kick and Speed

When there’s a large B where the Mercedes-Benz three-pointed star normally is, then all bets are off. That B comes Brabus, of course, and for years the name has been associated with Benzes taken one step further than the factory dares taking them.
Over the past few weeks, Brabus has been very busy coming up with tuning solutions for Mercedes’ latest products. And one the German tuning company has already completed and announced earlier this week is that for the new GLS, or the GLS 400 d, to be more precise.
Called the PowerXtra D40 performance kit, Brabus’ idea takes the 330 hp power usually developed by this diesel version of the SUV and raises it to 370 hp. Torque increases as well from 700 to 750 Nm, and is available right from 2,500 rpm.
As a consequence of the power hike, the car sprints from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 6 seconds flat, 0.3 seconds faster than the factory model is capable of. Also, the top speed rises from 148 mph (238 kph) to 151 mph (243 kph).
The PowerXtra D40 comes as a plug-and-play tuning module. Brabus says it is working on one for the GLS 580 gasoline version of the SUV as well.
Aside from the performance enhancement, Brabus has also tweaked the exterior and interior of the GLS. On the outside it fitted a special front fascia with Brabus surrounds for the side air intakes and integrated courtesy lights, a rear spoiler, and custom wheels can can be sized as much as 24 inches.
The interior gets the unmistakable Brabus touch as well, starting with the stainless steel door sill trims and ending with the finely-crafted leather and Alcantara fitted on the seats, center console, and door panels.
There is no pricing information on this kit, but those interested can request more information on the tuning kit by going to the Brabus website.
Called the PowerXtra D40 performance kit, Brabus’ idea takes the 330 hp power usually developed by this diesel version of the SUV and raises it to 370 hp. Torque increases as well from 700 to 750 Nm, and is available right from 2,500 rpm.
As a consequence of the power hike, the car sprints from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 6 seconds flat, 0.3 seconds faster than the factory model is capable of. Also, the top speed rises from 148 mph (238 kph) to 151 mph (243 kph).
The PowerXtra D40 comes as a plug-and-play tuning module. Brabus says it is working on one for the GLS 580 gasoline version of the SUV as well.
Aside from the performance enhancement, Brabus has also tweaked the exterior and interior of the GLS. On the outside it fitted a special front fascia with Brabus surrounds for the side air intakes and integrated courtesy lights, a rear spoiler, and custom wheels can can be sized as much as 24 inches.
The interior gets the unmistakable Brabus touch as well, starting with the stainless steel door sill trims and ending with the finely-crafted leather and Alcantara fitted on the seats, center console, and door panels.
There is no pricing information on this kit, but those interested can request more information on the tuning kit by going to the Brabus website.