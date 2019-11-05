Fake Brabus G63 Based on Suzuki Jimny Even Has Red Leather Interior

So you're looking to own a G63 AMG but want to pay twice as much for it? Brabus is probably the most popular company for that kind of job, a German specialist tuner who's produced some of the fastest and most luxurious AMG models on the planet.
While the cars that made them famous were low V12-powered roadsters and sedans that broke all sorts of records, everybody is calling them up to have their G-Class spruced up.
Based on the numerous projects we've shared with you, a pattern seems to have been formed - body kit, exterior paint usually in black or gray, expensive-looking wheels and a custom interior where the leather reaches places it shouldn't.
Until now, the idea of fake Brabus seemed impossible or even silly. What, are you guying to buy a $150,000 luxury SUV and put some cheap knockoff badges on it? Of course not. But since it came out last year, people have found ways to make the Suzuki Jimny into a miniature-sized version of the G-Class or G63, and now we have a Brabus version too.
Fast Car Centre, a Middle Eastern company, regularly installs these complex kits that change everything about the Jimny to make it into a G63. You've got correct headlights, an AMG-like grille and bumpers, the legendary fender extensions and even pieces of trim. Mirrors, door handles, a spare wheel cover - the attention to detail is frankly amazing.
What takes this project to the next level is the interior, which is all done in perforated red leather with quilted stitching, just like you'd see in real Brabus. Of course, the little Suzuki can't match the level of luxury of a car that costs several times more. But something tells us the owner of the Brabus Jimny is rich enough to buy the real thing; he just wants to troll a bit and for that we thank him.
