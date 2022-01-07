Gorgeous Wooden GLS 450 4Matic Is a Perfect Example of Effortless Artistry

Masculine, modern-looking, glossy, and accurately replicating the original down to the last detail, this miniature wooden Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4Matic is the next best thing if you can’t afford the full-size version of the SUV.
If you’re in the market for a full-size SUV that prioritizes comfort and luxury, the Mercedes-Benz GLS is definitely a solid option. The European brand even made the GLS more spacious starting with the 2019 generation, by increasing the wheelbase by 2.36” (60 mm).
With a capacity of seven people, the GLS 580 4Matic features the biggest engine, a gasoline V8 with 489 hp and 700 Nm of torque.
The 2022 GLS 450 4Matic version comes with a smaller, 3.0L inline-6 turbo engine with 362 hp and 500 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 48V lithium-ion battery, with the electric assist being able to generate additional torque and gas-free power for immediate response.
Once you step inside the SUV, you enter a world of pampering and modern technology. Depending on the package you opt for, you can get massaging seats for the second row as well, an infotainment system controlled via tablet, leather upholstery, a wireless phone charging pad, to name just a few of the features GLS brings to the table.
Woodworking Art’s downscaled version of the luxurious SUV is an homage brought to the GLS 450, one that stays true to the original, down to the very last detail. The Vietnamese artisan behind the Woodworking Art YouTube channel dedicates weeks in a row to wood carving, building the most iconic four-wheeler car models. The Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4Matic is not the first wooden SUV crafted by the artist. In fact, prior to that, he also made a gorgeous wooden version of the BMW X6. Woodworking Art also has a Kia Sorento and Audi Q7 in his portfolio, as well as several convertibles, pickup trucks, and other reputable wheelers.
You can check out the wooden GLS 450 in the video below.
With a capacity of seven people, the GLS 580 4Matic features the biggest engine, a gasoline V8 with 489 hp and 700 Nm of torque.
The 2022 GLS 450 4Matic version comes with a smaller, 3.0L inline-6 turbo engine with 362 hp and 500 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 48V lithium-ion battery, with the electric assist being able to generate additional torque and gas-free power for immediate response.
Once you step inside the SUV, you enter a world of pampering and modern technology. Depending on the package you opt for, you can get massaging seats for the second row as well, an infotainment system controlled via tablet, leather upholstery, a wireless phone charging pad, to name just a few of the features GLS brings to the table.
Woodworking Art’s downscaled version of the luxurious SUV is an homage brought to the GLS 450, one that stays true to the original, down to the very last detail. The Vietnamese artisan behind the Woodworking Art YouTube channel dedicates weeks in a row to wood carving, building the most iconic four-wheeler car models. The Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4Matic is not the first wooden SUV crafted by the artist. In fact, prior to that, he also made a gorgeous wooden version of the BMW X6. Woodworking Art also has a Kia Sorento and Audi Q7 in his portfolio, as well as several convertibles, pickup trucks, and other reputable wheelers.
You can check out the wooden GLS 450 in the video below.