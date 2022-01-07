Gorgeous Wooden GLS 450 4Matic Is a Perfect Example of Effortless Artistry

More on this:

1 Wooden, Downscaled Version of the BMW X6 Keeps the SUV's Ruggedness and Luxurious Feel

2 789-HP Mercedes-Maybach GLS by Brabus Is Here, Celebs Know What They Want for Christmas

3 Wooden Chevy Silverado Is One Robust Pickup Truck, Shows Off Its Muscles Towing a Trailer

4 2021 Kia Sorento Still Looks Rugged and Reliable in Wooden Version

5 Mercedes GLS Looks Rather Discreet for a Mansory, Until You Open the Door