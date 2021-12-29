Wooden, Downscaled Version of the BMW X6 Keeps the SUV's Ruggedness and Luxurious Feel

One of our favorite wood carving artists is back with another spot-on SUV, this time from BMW. The wooden X6 knows how to keep its rugged looks even in toy size.
We’ve been following Woodworking Art’s YouTube channel for a while now because his work is purely addictive. Once you see one of his flawless miniature cars, you have to see some more, and the talented Vietnamese has a rich portfolio to flaunt.
The 2022 BMW X6 is not the artist’s first SUV. In fact, we’ve covered a few of them so far, like his beautiful take on the Mercedes-Benz G500, or Audi’s Q7, to offer just a few examples.
Now it’s time for the Bavarian automaker’s Sport Activity Coupe to be carved in wood, and the result is just as good as you’d expect it. Woodworking Art’s obsession to nail every little detail makes the X6 a true work of art, with the downscaled vehicle featuring springs for the suspension, the iconic BMW front-grille, a small, adorable digital display, rims for the wheels, and so on.
BMW’s X6 SUV is offered with diesel or gasoline engines and the top-of-the-range X6 M Competition can go from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.8 seconds, thanks to its 625 hp and 750 Nm of torque.
Same as always, the Vietnamese used Fujian cypress wood with a glossy coating. Highly appreciated in Asia and Vietnam in particular, this evergreen coniferous tree is commonly used for art projects or furniture. It has a high density, specific aroma, and it is resilient to termites.
The guy behind the Woodworking Art YouTube channel is a man of few words and offers little to no details on his wooden BMW X6. He only mentions that this particular model is full of inspiring details, which is why he chose it as his latest project. You can watch the entire building process in the video below.
