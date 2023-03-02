Harley-Davidson Vintage Bob Is an Artificially Aged Low Rider That'll Leave You Speechless

Generally speaking, the word vintage, when used for a vehicle, refers to something first made some time ago and turned valuable or collectible as time passed over it. So, calling a 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider vintage wouldn’t be all that appropriate, wouldn’t you think?
You can answer that question after looking at the custom ride we have here. You can’t really tell now, with all that artificial aging performed on it, but this thing was not long ago exactly such a bike, brand new and shiny.
The Softail machine is presently offered on the American market in two variations, S and ST, both part of the Cruiser line of motorcycles. The former, a blacked-out factory custom cruiser, goes for $18,199, while the latter, described by its maker as one with clean styling and outrageous performance, sells for $22,199.
Safe for the differences that help one tell them apart (like the fitting of a small windshield and saddlebags out back on the ST), they both look just like you’d expect from a modern-day, factory Harley: sleek, modern, shiny, and fresh.
This 2020 Low Rider though is anything but. If you look at it from afar, you might be inclined to believe you’re faced with a Harley from the 1930s, somewhat customized and still running thanks to work conducted by someone who cares more about beat-down appearance than glorious Vivid Black.
A bobber through and through, the bike not only lost unnecessary elements like the front fender or headlight fairing, but was also painted in such a way as to age it enough to have you wondering “what the hell am I looking at?”
Bundnerbike. It’s one of the group’s more recent builds, and it is supposed to blend “high-quality technology from the latest bobber generation with a sensational vintage look.”
It sure manages to do exactly that, as the bike looks simply insane. Propped on equally-sized 16-inch wire wheels wrapped in fat rubber, it shows its entrails to the world in all their glory: the naked, bare headlight up front, the low handlebars, the frame and engine inside it, and the low, LED-equipped seat sunk almost halfway to the middle of the rear wheel.
Despite the wheels, fat rubber, and stripped-down appearance, the bike wouldn't probably have looked so extreme if it weren’t for the patina-like paint chosen to dress everything, from the covers on the engine to the custom fuel tank floating up top.
There are no performance modifications made to the Low Rider, except for the fitting of a KessTech exhaust system, but with a bike looking like this who needs more than that?
Over the past few months, we’ve seen quite a lot of projects Bundnerbike gave birth to, but few are as extreme as this one here. As usual though, we’re not informed on how much it cost to be remade like this.
