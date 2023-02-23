Harley-Davidson GoldenEye Was Not Made for 007, Ninjas Would Probably Love It

As diverse as it is, the custom motorcycle world pretty much works by the same unwritten principles. One of them states that no matter the modifications you make to a two-wheeler, the name of the company that originally made it, of the shop that reinterpreted it, or of the bike itself, must always be included in the custom project.
Knowing this, many garages out there go to great lengths to incorporate said names in the final design of their rides, using the appropriate letter styles and colors. This element is so important for custom bikes that some even make the name the central element of their build.
Not when it comes to this Breakout, though. Yes, it is a Breakout, made by Harley-Davidson at an undisclosed time in the past, although looked at from afar it is hard to identify as one. And there’s not a single indication of what kind of motorcycle you’re looking at either, as there are no bold letters on the fuel tank to reveal its provenance, no markings on the covers to show who contributed to this build (except for the number 114 etched on the left side of the engine), and no inscription on the exhaust pipes.
It is, if I’m not mistaken, the first time I have come across such a bare motorcycle and I must say, it is quite the revelation. Painted matt black all over, with only a faded shade of gold sprayed on the two wheels, it’s the perfect mystery machine.
The wheels are the ones that give the bike its name, in this case GoldenEye, and some would be inclined to immediately make the connection with Britain’s favorite spy, James Bond. To me however, it seems not as suitable for 007 as it would be for ninjas on a mission, if ninjas ever decided to use such things.
Bundnerbike, describes it as a powerful, down-to-Earth machine that “avoids unnecessary ostentation and impresses with its clear lines and hidden special features.”
Said power comes from the stock engine of course, in this case the 95-hp Milwaukee Eight 114, enhanced solely with the addition of a KessTech exhaust system, which also happens to be the most important mechanical modification made.
Visually though there are several changes. You get an immediate sense of that thanks to the round mirrors mounted high at the end of a custom handlebar. Then the fuel tank comes into view, longer than what the Breakout originally had on. At the rear we’re treated to the sight of a new rear panel that holds braking and turn lights, but also the seat, now lowered to 665 mm off the ground when not occupied.
The Harley-Davidson GoldenEye is one of Bundnerbike's most recent projects, but like all the others we’ve discussed before it does not come with a price sticker attached.
