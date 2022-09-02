Harley-Davidson Unleashes the Devil as New Icon Collections Edition Bike

Harley-Davidson's devil inside has struck again in the form of its aptly named Low Rider ST-based El Diablo model that is striking, to say the least. At first sight, what jumps out immediately is the eye-popping color scheme courtesy of Gunslinger Custom Paint.
The look was achieved by applying a creative and complex process involving El Diablo Bright Red Sunglo, El Diablo Dark Red, Dark Red Pearl, El Diablo Dark Red Metallic hues, and pinstripe masking to achieve a deep, candied glow on the saddlebags, tank sides, fenders, and fairing.
The hand-applied finish is accented by Pale Gold pinstriping.
Black finished front end, exhaust, and power train coupled with the Matte Dark Brown cast aluminum wheels add to the striking appearance.
But looks are not everything as they say, and the El Diablo is equipped with enough to make any bike enthusiast salivate. The Milwaukee-Eight V-Twin 117 cubic-inch (1,917 cc) engine provides 125 ft. lbs of torque at 3,500 rpm. A Shotgun 2-into-2 tuned exhaust system provides the sound and accents the look of the bike.
A mono-shock rear suspension increases lean angle with 43 mm inverted forks and dual-disc brakes support an Anti-Lock Braking System up front. Michelin Scorcher 31 tires front and rear are tasked with improving performance and handling.
Another rather cool aspect of El Diablo is the quick-release feature, which allows for the removal of the saddlebags, transforming the look from a sport-touring bike to urban cruiser.
A stripped-down tech gauge sits behind a 6-inch high (15 cm), fairing mounted, Dark Smoke tint windshield. Sound comes in the form of a factory-installed audio system mounted within the fairing, including a 250-watt amplifier and hands-free controls.
Only 1,500 serialized El Diablo models will be manufactured globally and are scheduled to reach Harley-Davidson dealer showrooms this fall. MSRP is $27,999, excluding the typical taxes, dealer, and destination charges.
The hand-applied finish is accented by Pale Gold pinstriping.
Black finished front end, exhaust, and power train coupled with the Matte Dark Brown cast aluminum wheels add to the striking appearance.
But looks are not everything as they say, and the El Diablo is equipped with enough to make any bike enthusiast salivate. The Milwaukee-Eight V-Twin 117 cubic-inch (1,917 cc) engine provides 125 ft. lbs of torque at 3,500 rpm. A Shotgun 2-into-2 tuned exhaust system provides the sound and accents the look of the bike.
A mono-shock rear suspension increases lean angle with 43 mm inverted forks and dual-disc brakes support an Anti-Lock Braking System up front. Michelin Scorcher 31 tires front and rear are tasked with improving performance and handling.
Another rather cool aspect of El Diablo is the quick-release feature, which allows for the removal of the saddlebags, transforming the look from a sport-touring bike to urban cruiser.
A stripped-down tech gauge sits behind a 6-inch high (15 cm), fairing mounted, Dark Smoke tint windshield. Sound comes in the form of a factory-installed audio system mounted within the fairing, including a 250-watt amplifier and hands-free controls.
Only 1,500 serialized El Diablo models will be manufactured globally and are scheduled to reach Harley-Davidson dealer showrooms this fall. MSRP is $27,999, excluding the typical taxes, dealer, and destination charges.