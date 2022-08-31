Harley-Davidson Alien Looks Like It Was Made From a Molten Terminator

Not sure how many of you remember the T-1000, nemesis to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 robot from the second installment of the Terminator franchise. Made of a mimetic polyalloy, it was capable of shapeshifting, but that also ended up being its undoing, as it met its falling into a conveniently-placed pool of molten steel.
If it were to come back from that, the T-1000 might have reshaped itself into this Harley-Davidson VRSCA from the first years of the V-Rod family (2003). At least, that’s the impression I got as soon as I set my eyes on it.
The custom bike is the work of an Estonian called Fredy Jaates. It has no name, but we nicknamed it Alien on account of the 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels it wears. As for the Terminator throwback, that’s owed of course to the many chromed bits that went into the making of this thing.
The metal was used in abundance as an extension of the original bike's appearance on anything from the engine bolt covers to the headlamp cover. The fuel tank, license plate frame, engine mounts, fork sliders, hand controls and levers, and even the swingarm and frame are all drowned in it. Offsetting the shine is the black of the tires, engine block, and seat.
Mechanically, the V-Rod was upgraded through the use of a front fork lowering kit, Screamin’ Eagle Pro hardware (throttle body, Super Tuner, injectors, cams), an Arnott air suspension, and CFR exhaust.
Adding to the two-wheeler’s appeal are things like Rizoma triple trees and handlebar, a xenon headlamp up front and LED lights at the rear, and the front spoiler.
The Alien is project number 36 in Jaates’ portfolio, and it was put together a few years back. There is no mention of how much it cost to transform it from stock into the Terminator-like Alien it is today.
