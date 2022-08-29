Black & Tan Scram Is a 2017 Triumph Street Scrambler After Custom Surgery

The way those pinstripes complement the brown upholstery is quite simply enrapturing.
If you’re like us, then you probably dig Analog Motorcycles’ drop-dead gorgeous builds, many of which we’ve featured on autoevolution in the past. Tony Prust and his team knock every project they tackle straight out of the ballpark, and this classy Triumph Street Scrambler was no exception, alright?
There’s a lot to cover here, so let’s dive straight in and examine the chassis-related mods to kick things off. The bike’s suspension was beefed up using higher-spec fork internals up front and a pair of progressive shock absorbers from YSS at the rear. Supported by these components is a looped subframe fabricated in-house, on top of which we see custom seat upholstery and an LED taillight.
New fenders have been installed at both ends, and those ribbed side covers originate from Motone’s catalog. The same manufacturer supplied a fresh sprocket cover, while the premium headlight found at the front was provided by Denali. Glance at the creature’s cockpit, and you’ll notice Nekken risers holding a Magura handlebar, which carries brown leather grips, CRG mirrors, and high-end master cylinders.
Furthermore, Motogadget’s retro-style Chronoclassic speedo replaces the Street Scrambler’s OEM instrumentation, placed inside a tailor-made housing built from scratch. You’ll find Joker Machine foot pegs rounding out the ergonomic package, and those knobby tires are Michelin’s dual-purpose Anakee Wild compound.
The motorcycle arrived at Analog’s headquarters with a mere 300 miles (483 km) on the clock, so the lads were quite happy to leave its powertrain hardware mostly untouched. They did, however, mount a new set of two-into-one exhaust headers from TEC Bike Parts USA, along with a Cone Engineering muffler.
To finish things up on a mechanical level, Tony’s bike-modding connoisseurs added a hydraulic clutch developed by Magura. Last but not least, the paintwork was executed by Artistimo of Waukesha, Wisconsin, and the Analog squad playfully nicknamed their creation Black & Tan Scram.
