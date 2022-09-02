Harley-Davidson “FireSweep” Is a Well Done Breakout, the French Had a Hand in It

Back in 2013, American bike maker Harley-Davidson added another moniker on the list of Softail motorcycles. It was the birth year for the Breakout, a model that would quickly grow into becoming a highly successful base bike for customizers around the world.
Featured time and time again here on autoevolution in various custom forms, the re-made Breakout bunch is getting a new member today in the form of this 2017 example, transformed a few years back at the hand of a French garage that goes by the name Melk.
The crew specializes first and foremost in paint jobs, and their talent in this respect is more than obvious in the two-wheeler we have here. As usual, three shades of color were used in the making of this thing, namely Vivid Black Satine, Gold Satine (both factory-supplied paints) and Dark Gold Satine (the work of Melk itself), with touches of Vivid Black HD Gloss here and there for the ultimate effect.
As is customary when it comes to Melk builds, paint was not the only thing that changed on the bike. A wealth of aftermarket parts, both factory-made (like the clutch and cruise control kit) but also custom, like the Bassani FireSweep exhaust (which inspired our choice of name for the build) and Performance Machine gear (air filter, grips, selector, among others) can be seen attached to this thing.
Most importantly, the stock engine of the motorcycle has been upgraded with the deployment of Screamin’ Eagle mapping. It was then Melk-optimized, although we’re not told exactly what that means in terms of the bike's performance levels.
Riding closer to the ground thanks to the adjustable lowering kit, the custom Breakout (bike no. 5 in Melk’s portfolio) is listed as available on the French shop’s website, although no mention of price is made.
