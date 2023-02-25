autoevolution

Harley-Davidson Renegade Is a Breakout Lorenzo Lamas Probably Wouldn’t Mind Riding

Not sure how many of you remember this, but back in the 1990s, TV series fans were enjoying something called Renegade. It was the tale of a police officer framed for murder who quickly turned bounty hunter as a way to make ends meet.
Photo: Nine Hills
The lead role of Reno Raines belonged to one of those stars who quickly rose to fame and were forgotten even faster, Lorenzo Lamas. Both he and his partner, Bobby Sixkiller (Branscombe Richmond) were going about their business using a variety of vehicles, but they mostly liked to ride motorcycles, especially Harley-Davidsons. In fact, Lamas is such a motorcycle enthusiast that he even has (had?) a business in this industry, aptly called Lorenzo Lamas Cycles.

So when stumbling upon a custom two-wheeler named Renegade, my mind couldn’t stop making the connection with both the TV series and its star. Even if, to be fair, it has nothing to do with either, I’m willing to bet the 65-year-old actor wouldn’t mind taking a ride on this thing, though…

Renegade is the work of a Poland-based shop going by the name Nine Hills. It was initially a 2015 Breakout the likes of which we’re all too used to seeing on the roads, but that obviously isn’t the case anymore.

A quick glance at the bike will have you believe it’s longer and lower than its former self, but that’s only partly the case. Sure, it rides closer to the ground thanks to the fitting of a Legend air suspension system, but the “longer” part is just a trick of the eye.

Harley\-Davidson Renegade
Photo: Nine Hills
It was achieved not only with the help of the said lowering hardware, but also with the fitting of a much slimmer fuel tank, stretching all the way into the spring saddle. The side view is completed by the large rear wheel, custom bits matching the one up front and much larger than what the bike originally had on.

Thanks to these changes, but also because of the custom BSL exhaust slapped onto the stock engine, the Renegade looks a lot more aggressive, and fit even for chasing down bad guys in 1990s America.

As usual, Nine Hills paid close attention to every detail of the build and made sure the crimson sprayed all over the two fenders and the fuel tank was perfectly reflected by the saddlebags, one mounted on the left side of the two-wheeler, and the other, small one up front, tied to the fork above the headlight. They’re made in leather, obviously, and have enough black on them to blend with the rest of the bike as well.

The Harley-Davidson Renegade is an older build by Nine Hills, and just like all the others we've discussed these past few years, it doesn’t come with a price sticker attached.
